Roughly 5 Percent of All Cybertrucks Are for Sale Online Right Now

It sure looks like a lot of people are taking delivery of their brand-new Tesla Cybertruck, realizing it is sort of ass and promptly listing it for sale. That, or they’re losers who bought them just to flip. Regardless of the reason, there are currently 232 nearly-new Cybertrucks listed for sale. Doing some rough math (adding together a new Electrek report that Tesla delivered about 3,000 Cybertrucks in May and an April report that Tesla had sold 3,878 of the trucks up until that point) we can reasonably assume Tesla has sold somewhere in the neighborhood of 6,500 trucks so far since its launch back in November of 2023 – meaning just about 4 percent of all Cybertrucks ever built are on Autotrader alone right now.

Matters get even worse when you look at other sites like AutoTempest, Cars.com, Facebook Marketplace and various online auction houses. It seems that there are probably close to 300 Cybertrucks for sale online at this moment, which – in my opinion – is far too many. That comes out to 5 percent of all Cybertrucks being for sale online.

It isn’t like these Trucks are cheap either. Despite the apparent lack of used demand, the cheapest Cybertruck on Autotrader right now is still $US111,000 for a truck with 2,500 miles on it at a dealer in Florida. That price is higher than what the Cybertruck retails for from Tesla ($US80,000 for the AWD and $US100,000 for the Cyberbeast). We’ve really lost the plot here, haven’t we?

It gets even wilder when you look at the most expensive truck on Autotrader. It’s a Cybertruck Foundation Series with just 157 miles on it being offered for an eye-watering $US190,000. Who is buying this shit? Not many people, apparently.

Just last week, a top-of-the-line Cybertruck Cyberbeast with 200 miles on the clock sold on Cars & Bids with no reserve for $US135,000 with 15 bids and just 5 serious bidders. A new Cybertruck from Tesla may have a years-long waiting list, but it seems the used trucks just need to generate more interest to justify the high prices their short-term owners are asking for.

Just for reference, Rivian has sold well over 20,0000 R1T pickup trucks since it went on sale a few years ago, and there are just 187 of those trucks for sale in the U.S. right now on Autotrader. That’s sort of high, but it’s a far more normal number for the Cybertruck’s chief competitor.

It’s probably too early to say that the used Cybertruck market is oversaturated, but it sure seems like we are heading in that direction. People bought these things hoping they could flip them for a profit, and while it seems to be working for some folks, that’s starting to seem more and more like the exception than the rule. It’ll be interesting to see where used Cybertruck prices end up as Tesla continues to pump them out and adds cheaper variants.

These folks seem to care not a lick for the potential consequences of selling a Cybertruck within the first year of ownership. Tesla recently threatened to sue a Cybertruck owner and charge him $US50,000 if he tried to sell his vehicle due to a lifestyle change. The company includes a no resellers clause, which promises woe to those who cross the mighty T:

For Cybertruck Only: You understand and acknowledge that the Cybertruck will first be released in limited quantity. You agree that you will not sell or otherwise attempt to sell the Vehicle within the first year following your Vehicle’s delivery date. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if you must sell the Vehicle within the first year following its delivery date for any unforeseen reason, and Tesla agrees that your reason warrants an exception to its no reseller policy, you agree to notify Tesla in writing and give Tesla reasonable time to purchase the Vehicle from you at its sole discretion and at the purchase price listed on your Final Price Sheet less $US0.25/mile driven, reasonable wear and tear, and the cost to repair the Vehicle to Tesla’s Used Vehicle Cosmetic and Mechanical Standards. If Tesla declines to purchase your Vehicle, you may then resell your Vehicle to a third party only after receiving written consent from Tesla. You agree that in the event you breach this provision, or Tesla has reasonable belief that you are about to breach this provision, Tesla may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of title of the Vehicle or demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $US50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater. Tesla may also refuse to sell you any future vehicles.