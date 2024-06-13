Samsung Leak Reveals Huge Design Change for Galaxy Buds

Samsung is expected to release a lot of new content this year at its usual, thus far unannounced mid-year Galaxy Unpacked event, and the Galaxy Buds Pro 3 may make an appearance with a noticeable design change.

Samsung’s mid-year Galaxy Unpacked has been, in recent years, focused on the company’s foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold, both of which are up to their 6th release (though the Z Flip did skip ‘2’).

However, the mid-year event is also an opportunity for Samsung to reveal other new tech like headphones and tablets.

This year, it’s looking like we’ll be seeing the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 break cover – but with an Apple-like design change, as indicated in a leak through one of Samsung’s own apps.

Samsung leaking their own products is priceless. Here’s the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/2mJP3ZFOa9 — Rydah (@RydahDoesTech) June 12, 2024

According to renown tech insider Rydah Does Tech, Samsung’s got assets and resources already live for upcoming devices in the Samsung Members app, including the Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Buds Pro 3.

As you can see in the image, the Galaxy Buds appear to have shifted to a stem-based design, where they previously were more of a single bud. It’s a design Apple’s AirPods have had since they were first revealed, and to be honest it might be more satisfying to some users.

We’re expecting the buds to be revealed soon this year, but for now, outside of this somewhat official leak,the headphones are to be confirmed.

Image: Samsung