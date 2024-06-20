Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Release Date, Pricing, Leaks & Rumours

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is likely going to be the next major smartphone release from the South Korean company, debuting alongside its skinnier brother, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but what will the Z Fold 6 be like, and what features will set it apart from its predecessor, the Fold 5?

Let’s talk about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the run-up to its poised announcement at Samsung’s typical mid-year event which is tipped to be early July.

Latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaks, Rumours & News

June 17

Forbes reported on our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, with a very similar phone to its predecessor shown, though the camera bump does look quite unique.

June 9

The tipped ‘Ultra’ version of the Fold 6 might not actually be all that Ultra. Gizmochina reported that it’ll instead take the form of a ‘Slim’ device, and is tipped to cost more than the standard Fold 6, despite having no S Pen support, and being thinner.

June 6

CNET reports that both the Fold and the Flip will get device-unique AI features, with the upcoming event set to be once again focused largely on AI. “To deliver a completely new and unique AI experience, we will further optimize the Galaxy AI experience for the upcoming foldable devices,” head of the mobile research and development office for Samsung Won-Joon Choi said in a blog post.

Last year, Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold 5 on August 14 in Australia – roughly three weeks after it had announced the handset at Galaxy Unpacked, on July 26. This year, we’re expecting things to come forward a bit, with rumours indicating an early-to-mid July date for the mid-year Galaxy Unpacked event. If rumours are to be believed, July 10 will be the date of the show, which could then see the phone released on July 31, if last year’s timing is any indicator.

Samsung Fold 6 Specs & Design: What to expect

Specifications

The leading specification expectation for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is that it’ll pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the next generation on from last year’s model. Behind this, the phone is expected to have 12GB RAM, and the usual triple-display layout (back, and for the folding display on the front). In terms of storage capacity, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options are expected, though the cameras will remain the same. It’s expected to have dimensions of 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1mm, which makes it just shorter and a little wider than the Fold 5. A peak brightness of 2,600nits is expected, with a 120hz refresh rate and a 7.6-inch screen.

Colour options

It’s expected that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will come with the usual raft of colour choices. Tom’s Guide reports that Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow will be options, on top of the standard Black and White. A Peach colour is expected to be offered as an online-only colour.

Variants

It’s expected that two variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will launch this year, with the standard model to be named as such. The other model has long been rumoured to be named the ‘Ultra’, though recent rumours have indicated that it will be instead called the ‘Slim’. It’s expected that the Slim will be smaller and, obviously, slimmer, and will remove S Pen support from the device.

Fold 6 Price: What to expect

Via Smartprix, it’s expected that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will cost at least $1,899 in the U.S., which is a $100 price rise on top of last year’s model (all variants appear to have gone up by $100). If this is the case, then the price in Australia will likely be along the lines of $2,750 in Australia, up from the $2,599 price point the phone started at (it’s the most expensive phone in Australia, in case you had forgotten).

The 3 biggest upgrades to expect

The leading upgrade this year will be the introduction of the ‘Slim’ or ‘Ultra’ variant. Following this, the introduction of new AI features will also be one of the leading things at the event, along with a slightly buffed screen.

Fold 6 Features: What to expect

Camera

the cameras on the Z Fold 6 are expected to not be dissimilar from those on the Z Fold 5. Expect a 50MP normal camera, a 10MP ultrawide camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, a 4MP selfie camera, and a 10MP cover camera.

Memory

The Fold 6 is expected to ship with a single memory option of 12GB, along with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Battery life

Tom’s Guide reports that the battery life of the Z Fold 6 would be the same size as its predecessor – 4,400mAh

Charging

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will no doubt include USB-C charging, with it expected to have 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

This article will be updated as the story unfolds. (Sorry)

