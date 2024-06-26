Samsung’s New Foldables Take a French Adventure at Galaxy Unpacked on July 10

Samsung’s next generation batch of devices is coming next month at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. The company has officially announced that Galaxy Unpacked will happen on July 10 at 11pm AEST on The main event will be live-streamed and hosted from Paris, France, about two weeks before the opening ceremonies for the Paris Olympics. Samsung is a major sponsor of this year’s games.

Samsung teases in a press release that new Galaxy AI features are coming “to the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem.” The Z series includes the Galaxy Z Fold 6, its folding book phone, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the folding flip phone.

Rumors have been percolating about the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s wider external screen—evolving into something more akin to the Pixel Fold or OnePlus Open—and thinner form factor, while the Z Flip 6’s biggest speculation is that it’s getting a price increase of about $100.

A new era of #GalaxyAI unfolds. 🩵 this post and get ready for updates on our #SamsungUnpacked livestream, featuring some surprise guests! pic.twitter.com/t3iIZEa6dm — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) June 25, 2024

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked also likely be the debut of the much-ballyhooed Galaxy Ring, which Samsung told us it would debut back in January. We’ve looked at the Galaxy Ring placed behind glass but know little about its feature set or battery capabilities. We know it will be aggressively priced against the $US300 Oura Ring, a mainstay in the smart ring category, and cheaper smart rings like the Evie Ring.

Hopefully, we’ll also see what Samsung’s been cooking up in the smartwatch department. The third Samsung smartwatch since Google revamped Wear OS will likely bring a significant design change over its predecessors. Samsung’s launch of the Galaxy Watch FE seemed to signify that the look of the watch is on the way out. Rumors have indicated a bigger Pro variant of the watch is coming to compete with the Apple Watch Ultra.

We’ll know everything and much more after Samsung makes its announcements in July. The company offers discounts and perks if you’re willing to pre-order now without knowing what’s to come.

