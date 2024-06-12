Sorry but Taylor Swift Is Not in Deadpool & Wolverine

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy walked into a Kansas City Chiefs game last year and the internet exploded. Surely, this was confirmation thatthe pop megastar would be appearing in the trio’s upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine. Surely, it was happening.

Alas, it is not. Despite long-standing rumors that Swift, who once borrowed Reynolds’ official Deadpool costume for Halloween, would appear in the film, Entertainment Weekly is now saying she does not. She’s not Dazzler. She’s not Lady Deadpool. She’s not in the movie at all.

And yes, this even takes into consideration that Marvel Studios just released a new, official poster for Deadpool & Wolverine in which the characters are wearing friendship bracelets that have become a signature piece of Swift fandom.

So what, if anything, does all this mean? Not much. Marvel conspiracy theorists will probably still believe Swift is showing up in the film, and Marvel certainly hopes her fans will buy movie tickets expecting to see the singer-songwriter. But EW has a very solid reputation (Swift album pun intended), so if the publication reports otherwise, we believe them.

So what big cameos can we expect when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters? We’ll all just have to go to the theater and find out, Taylor Swift included.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen, and directed by Shawn Levy from a script by Reynolds, Levy, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells, the film opens July 26.

