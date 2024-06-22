Sorry Haters, The Boys Is a Bigger Hit Than Ever

Despite the best efforts of “anti-woke” trolls who are just now realizing The Boys is satire—something series showrunner Eric Kripke has repeatedly expressed astonishment at—the show’s fourth season, its penultimate, has pulled in impressive ratings since its June 13 release.

According to a press release shared by Prime Video, season four has set new records for The Boys franchise, “exceeding season three viewership by 21% through its first four days” and keeping with its trend of expanding its global reach with each new season. And when the streamer says global, it means it; 60% of season four’s audience “was based outside of the U.S. with outsized performances in Brazil, UK, and India through its first four days.” The new season also occupied Prime Video’s number one spot in 160 countries through those first four days.

Based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, plus new season four additions Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. It has already been renewed for a fifth and final season; spin-off Gen V debuted last year and has a second season on the way. A third series, The Boys: Mexico, is also in the works.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.