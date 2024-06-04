Sigh, Spotify Is Raising Prices Yet Again

Spotify released today announced it would raise prices again next month. The music streaming platform’s last price hike was in July of 2023, so it’s not even been a whole year to that.

Subscribers would have received an email similar to this below notifying them of the price hike.

If you’re on an individual plan, you’ll now pay $13.99 instead of $12.99. Duo plan subscribers will see a $2 increase, raising their $17 monthly fee to $19.99. Folks on a family plan will have to shell out an additional $3 at $23,99 a month, and thankfully, students will still be on the $7.99 plan.

Spotify said in a blog post that users will see the change in subscription price starting on their billing date in July. It attributes the price hike to providing a better experience to consumers by saying, “So that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience, we occasionally update our prices.”

Users have mixed reactions. Some are upset that the app doesn’t benefit from the increased prices. They’re okay with paying a dollar more but would like to see the addition of new, noticeable features on the platform.

They’d also like to see artists getting compensated appropriately, but as far as we know, that’s not happening as well. Quite a few users are contemplating switching to alternatives to Spotify for streaming music, with Apple Music and YouTube Premium being the most preferred substitutes.

After all, Spotify isn’t the only service that’s raising prices, Netflix recently announced a price hike for Aussies and Prime Video is allowing ads on its cheapest plan. We recently spoke to our readers about their stance on streaming services and people aren’t happy.