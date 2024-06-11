Spotify Reportedly Adding Pricey HiFi Audio Tier Later This Year

Spotify could be getting more expensive, but it’ll actually be for a good reason.

A new high-fidelity audio tier will reportedly come out later this year, according to a report from Bloomberg Tuesday. The subscription will cost at least $US5 more a month and come with better-sounding music as well as new tools for making playlists and managing music libraries.

Spotify didn’t immediately respond to a request for confirmation about this new tier.

HiFi audio on Spotify has been rumored for years. Back in 2021, the company said it was working on the feature and it would be out later that year. There was speculation that the premium tier was shelved after Apple Music beat Spotify to the punch. Amazon, Tidal, as well as Apple offer high-quality audio as part of their services.

Last year saw more rumblings about this higher-priced tier, dubbed internally as “Supremium.” It was supposed to be released late last year, so we’ll see if three times is the charm for audiophiles who subscribe to Spotify.

Streaming high-fidelity audio has been a big deal for music lovers. Legendary rocker Neil Young constantly took issue with Spotify for its streaming quality. Young removed his music from Spotify in 2022 over its promotion of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast when the comedian was inviting guests who share covid-19 and vaccine misinformation. The rocker changed his mind back in March but pleaded with the music streaming company to do something to bring high-fidelity audio to subscribers.

“I have returned to Spotify, in sincere hopes that Spotify sound quality will improve and people will be able to hear and feel all the music as we made it,” Young said in March.