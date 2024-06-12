Star Wars Outlaws’ New Gameplay Trailers Really Open Up the Galaxy

The ability to freely walk around the Star Wars universe is closer than ever. Star Wars Outlaws, the new game from Ubisoft, is the world’s first open-world Star Wars game, and brand new gameplay footage was just released at the company’s event, UbiForward.

In it, we see all new planets and creatures, as well as some familiar faces too. Basically, we’re just excited about being able to run around Star Wars to our heart’s content, and this is the latest example of how it’ll come together in Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws: Official Gameplay Showcase | Ubisoft Forward Star Wars Outlaws: Official Gameplay Showcase | Ubisoft Forward

Oh and here’s a new trailer too…

Star Wars Outlaws: Official Game Overview Trailer | Ubisoft Forward Star Wars Outlaws: Official Game Overview Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

There’s obviously a lot to digest here. Lots of teases about different paths you can take to change your reputation. I love how your actions and choices look to have real consequences. The fact there are so many different syndicates and planets is intriguing and it’s awesome that it becomes Grand Theft Auto vs. The Empire whenever you are wanted.

And yet, as much varied gameplay and beautiful locations we see here, it’s still not clear just how “open world” this is. Can you literally walk anywhere you want? Visit any planet at any time? Hopefully, we’ll learn more as we get closer to the game’s August 30 release date.

As previously revealed, Star Wars Outlaws is set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Players will take on the role of Kay Vess, a scoundrel hoping to make one more big score to be free of all her burdens. She’ll do so with her pet Nyx, as well as the droid ND-5, who has already created his own niche in Star Wars fandom. Together they will allow players to “fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.”

