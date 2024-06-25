SXSW Sydney 2024: Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Event

SXSW Sydney 2024 is back in October there is so much more happening in its sophomore year. From gaming, to film to music and of course thought leadership, there is something for everyone.

This is everything you need to know about South by Southwest Sydney 2024.

Latest SXSW Sydney 2024 news

June 25

The conference has released its second round of panels, talks and workshops. Some of the new speakers include: Reed Jobs, Founder of venture capital firm Yosemite; Google DeepMind AI researcher Clare Bycroft; Managing Director of Bunnings Mike Schneider; Founder of BuildClub Annie Liao; Deputy Associate Dean Education, UTS Business Dr Amanda White OAM; Founder and Lead of the first National Indigenous Space Academy (NISA) Professor Christopher Lawrence; and CEO of Andromeda Robotics Grace Brown.

New sessions include:

The Genomic Transformation of Medicine

Betting Big on Bio — Why the Future of the World Will Be Defined By Biotech

The Plausible Future of Trust

Move Fast and Fix Things: Tech Driving Thoughtful Social Impact

Democracy Under Fire: The Threat of Deepfakes, Disinformation and Fake News on a Global Scale

What is South by Southwest?

South by Southwest or SXSW is an annual gathering of visionaries, thought leaders and emerging talents from the Asia-Pacific region. The first festival began in 1987 in Austin, Texas. SXSW Sydney is the first time the festival has left the Lone Star state. SXSW Sydney goes for one week and has a myriad speakers, programs and sessions across the topics of tech & innovation, games, music and screen.

The SXSW Sydney conference will be October 14 to October 20, 2024.

Where is SXSW Sydney?

SXSW Sydney 2024 will be held in various locations across Sydney. The main conference will be held at the ICC Sydney in Darling Harbour.

How to get SXSW Sydney tickets?

Tickets can be purchased on the SXSW Sydney website. The platinum badge is currently $1,595 for the second release. You can also get individual badges for the Tech & Innovation, Screen, Music and Gaming pillars for $1,095 each. If you are 25 years or under, you will also receive 40 per cent off badges.

What is the SXSW Sydney lineup?

The lineup features a slew of international and local thoughtleaders, filmmakers, gamers and artists. For this year’s SXSW festival you’ll have the opportunity to see these people live in a session or talk.

Katherine Bennell-Pegg , Australian astronaut at the Australian Space Agency,

, Australian astronaut at the Australian Space Agency, Ryan Patel , World-renowned futurist and authority on global business, politics and corporate governance

, World-renowned futurist and authority on global business, politics and corporate governance Sofia Hernandez , Global Head of Business Marketing at TikTok

, Global Head of Business Marketing at TikTok Julie Inman Grant , Australia’s eSafety Commissioner,

, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Simon McQuoid , Award-winning Australian filmmaker and director of Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat 2

, Award-winning Australian filmmaker and director of Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat 2 Nakkiah Lui , Gamilaroi and Torres Strait Islander writer, actor, director and publisher

, Gamilaroi and Torres Strait Islander writer, actor, director and publisher Armand Ruiz , Vice President of Product – AI Platform at IBM

, Vice President of Product – AI Platform at IBM Jennifer Robinson , Australian human rights lawyer and barrister

, Australian human rights lawyer and barrister Craig Tiley , Tennis Australia CEO and Director of the Australian Open

, Tennis Australia CEO and Director of the Australian Open Reed Jobs , Founder of venture capital firm Yosemite

, Founder of venture capital firm Yosemite Clare Bycroft , Google DeepMind AI researcher

, Google DeepMind AI researcher Mike Schneider, Managing Director of Bunnings

Are there any free events at SXSW Sydney?

Sadly to get the full experience of the South by Southwest Sydney conference you will need to pay for a badge. Thankfully, there are some free activations scattered around the city. Last year, the conference had multiple activations at Tumbalong Park, directly across from the ICC, which were free to attend.

View the full schedule for SXSW Sydney here.

Image: SXSW Sydney