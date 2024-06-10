Tales of the TMNT’s New Trailer Asks Its Heroes to Do a Solo Act

Before we get a sequel to our favorite animated movie of last year—Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem—the brothers are heading to two dimensions, and TV, for a new animated series. And it seems like we’re going to be getting them flying solo for a little while along the way, thanks to a nefarious new threat.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles dropped another trailer today during IGN’s “IGN Live” streaming event, giving us a little bit more of a look at the 12-episode streaming series heading to Paramount+ this summer. Featuring much of the Mutant Mayhem cast reprising their roles—including Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon as Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael, respectively, as well as The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil—the new show will set the stage for the events of the theatrical sequel to Mutant Mayhem, currently set to hit theaters in October 2026.

The new trailer sees the brothers attempt to navigate existence as school-attending teens after saving the day in Mutant Mayhem, as well as how they’re going to be forced apart by a deadly new threat, in the form of giant robotic foes controlled by the sinister Bishop, who wants to stamp out all mutantdom for good. Of course, the team will get back together at some point, but it’ll be interesting to see how each of the turtles handles flying solo for a bit.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is set to begin streaming on Paramount+ August 9.

