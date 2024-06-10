WWDC 2024: 5 Tech Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. I hope you had a lovely long weekend. The Gizmodo Australia team is currently a bit sleepy after covering WWDC 2024, but fret not, we’ve got all the updates waiting for you. Let’s get into the tech news.

1. Apple, Apple, and more Apple

Tech news today is dominated by Apple’s big software announcements made at WWDC 2024. Unlike previous years, new hardware announcements were not made, and instead, half the presentation was dedicated to the launch of Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence is the name that the Cupertino company is giving to its AI features, which involve system-wide text assistance, upgrades to Siri, and some fairly flakey image generation tools.

Beyond Apple Intelligence, new cool feature like iPhone mirroring on Mac, systemic customisation upgrades for iOS, and the arrival of the Apple Vision Pro in Australia made up the bulk of the news.

Read about all the WWDC updates here.

2. World’s richest man spits the largest dummy

Off the heels of WWDC, Tesla and X (Twitter) CEO has said that he will ban all Apple devices at his various companies if it integrates OpenAI at the OS level. “That is an unacceptable security violation,” Musk, who is currently in a legal battle with the GPT maker and is pushing a rival company, said on Twitter. “And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage.”

3. Google case to be decided by Judge

A case brought by the U.S. Justice Department last year, which sought monetary damages from Google for allegedly forming an online ads monopoly, will be decided upon by a Judge, and not by a Jury that the Department had initially hoped, AP reports. The Department is seeking $US750,000 in compensation, less than what is usually demanded in such cases, with Google taking an extraordinary step to write the government a check for $US2 million – the company argued the check rendered moot arguments of needing to pay damages.

4. Communities quietly roll out

Over the weekend, Meta quietly rolled out Messenger Communities, Tech Crunch reports. Similar to Community Chats, which are groups formed on Messenger and made up of members of a Group on Facebook, Communities completely cuts out the need for a Facebook group, allowing users to simply gather in a group chat without needing to go through two separate services.

5. Xbox eyeing a handheld

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said that the company is considering a handheld console, and that “The team is doing [work] around different form factors,” per Engadget. “The future for us in hardware is pretty awesome, and the work that the team is doing around different form factors, different ways to play,” Spencer added. Let’s hope it runs better than the PC Xbox app.

Image: Gizmodo Australia