Adobe Clears Up its AI Strategy: 5 Tech Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. With Apple Christmas come and gone, let’s get into today’s tech news.

Following online outrage over recent policy changes, Adobe is updating its terms of use to be less ambiguous about the training of its AI on art produced by its customers, and the ownership of such works.

“Your content is yours and will never be used to train any generative AI tool. We will make it clear in the license grant section that any license granted to Adobe to operate its services will not supersede your ownership rights,” Adobe said in a blog post directly addressing customer outrage in regard to its vague terms of use wording.

“In a world where customers are anxious about how their data is used, and how generative AI models are trained, it is the responsibility of companies that host customer data and content to declare their policies not just publicly, but in their legally binding Terms of Use.”

2. Credit cards banned for online betting

Legislation that prevents Australians from using credit cards for online betting has now come into full effect. Fines of up to $234,750 could be placed on companies who fail to enforce the ban.

“Our commitment to ensuring that gambling takes place within a robust legislative framework with strong consumer protections remains steadfast, and we will have more to announce in due course,” Federal Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said. “Australians should not be gambling with money they do not have.”

3. Hackers sabotaging AI to protest art theft

404 Media reports that a group of hackers are targeting users of Stable Diffusion, protesting the model’s use of art to train generative AI capabilities, through the use of a malicious extension hosted on Github. The Github page has already been taken down, though a message on the page prior to takedown wrote “Maybe check us out, and maybe think twice about releasing ai tools on such a weakly secured account.” Honestly, this is such a banger article, please read it.

4. Let’s run the hits

Guess who is back in 5 Things? Elizabeth Holmes, the convicted criminal charged with fraud and fallen Silicon Valley darling behind ditched medtech company Theranos. This time around, AP reports, Holmes is attempting to overturn her conviction from her Texas prison, for which she is serving 11 years jail time – and the three judges on the appeals court case made it clear that it would take some compelling evidence to overturn Holmes’ conviction.

1. Lmao

Elon Musk, who spat the dummy yesterday over Apple’s upcoming ‘Apple Intelligence’ AI system and how it works in tandem with ChatGPT, is now withdrawing his lawsuit against the GPT maker, OpenAI. Reuters reports that lawyers representing the world’s richest man have asked a California court to dismiss the lawsuit, without a reason being cited. The lawsuit originally accused the company of abandoning its goals of benefiting humanity, instead chasing profits.

BONUS ITEM: Netflix’s best series is back for one more season!

The hunt is on.



The final chapter of the award winning series, Arcane premieres this November. pic.twitter.com/cZJ576rAlT — Netflix (@netflix) June 11, 2024

Have a lovely day.

Image: iStock