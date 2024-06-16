Microsoft recalls Recall: 5 Tech Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning! Happy Monday, let’s jump into the tech news.

1. Microsoft Recall shifted to beta

Microsoft is delaying the rollout of Recall, a highly controversial feature that would take constant screenshots of a user’s desktop, so that they could go back and search for particular information.

The feature was to be the leading launch feature of the company’s new Copilot+ PCs, however, it’ll now be limited to Microsoft Insiders, the company’s opt-in beta program intended for developers.

“We are adjusting the release model for Recall to leverage the expertise of the Windows Insider community to ensure the experience meets our high standards for quality and security. This decision is rooted in our commitment to providing a trusted, secure and robust experience for all customers and to seek additional feedback prior to making the feature available to all Copilot+ PC users,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

2. WA pushing forward with solar

The Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation has been given approval in Western Australia to build out the first of a handful of clean energy projects, starting with a 150 megawatt solar farm, located within a 13,000 square kilometre area in the Pilbara.

The corporation is aiming to build out three gigawatts of clean energy projects.

“I want to see Western Australia become a renewable energy powerhouse, so it is critical we cut red tape and get clean energy projects online without unnecessary delays,” Environment and Climate Action Minister Reece Whitby said. “Yindjibarndi’s proposals are exactly what our Government wants to see more of in WA.”

3. Climate 200 takes aim at more coalition seats

Climate 200, the major bankroller behind the success of many ‘Teal’ candidates in Australian Federal election, is looking to target nine additional seats held by the Coalition in the upcoming 2025 election, Per The Guardian. “There is no doubt Peter Dutton’s re-ignition of the climate wars has re-energised support for community independents.” Climate 200 executive director Byron Fay said. “Last weekend, we saw a 20-fold bump in donations and the pace hasn’t let up.”

4. Apple Intelligence rollout to span two years

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the rollout of Apple’s new ‘Apple Intelligence’ features, including and beyond those announced to release alongside iOS 18 as a preview, will be rolled out over the next two years, with the company seeking to avoid the mistakes of other AI feature rollouts. Some features will even require users to specifically join a waitlist, and the company will only be focusing on American English for now.

5. Shanghai approves Tesla Self-Driving pilot

Ten Teslas have been approved to test the company’s self-driving pilot in Shanghai, Reuters reports. The company is hoping that the technology ignites demand in the country. ‘Full Self-Driving’ features have been offered in China for years, but only in limited capacities.

BONUS ITEM: This is how I feel when Apple forces me to wake up at 3am for an event.

Have a lovely day.

Image: iStock