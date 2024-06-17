Google launches Aussie AI Accelerator: 5 Tech Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. Let’s get into the tech news.

1. Google’s new accelerator

Google has launched a new AI-focused accelerator in Australia for startups as part of the company’s Digital Future Initiative.

The Initiative involves $1 billion, reserved for research, partnerships, and infrastructure within Australia. “this program is designed specifically for Australian startups building AI solutions. It builds on our commitment to foster local AI innovation through initiatives such as the recent AI Sprint and Google Certificates,” strategic partner manager for Google Australia and New Zealand Scott Riddle said.

Applicants can apply now, until July 31, 2024.

2. Don’t say a peep

Documents viewed by the Australian Financial Review have revealed that Canva has specific rules about leaving the company that restrict what former employees can say about the darling Australian unicorn.

Canva supposedly reserves the right to terminate shares belonging to employees if they breach non-disparagement rules. There are separate rules about bar the use of confidential information, even if employees have left the company.

3. YouTube testing notes

YouTube is taking a page out of Twitter’s book, and is launching a new experimental feature akin to Twitter’s Community Notes. In limited capacities, eligible viewers will be able to place notes on videos that provide additional context about what is being shown – say, for example, a parody song, or when information is a bit off and requires additional explanation. Notes will be rateable, depending on how useful they are. The pilot will begin in the USA.

4. FTC goes after Adobe

Adobe is facing a fresh lawsuit in the U.S., with the Federal Trade Commission now taking on the software company, according to Bloomberg. The lawsuit alleges that Adobe makes it far too difficult for users to cancel their subscriptions. “Adobe trapped customers into yearlong subscriptions through hidden early termination fees and numerous cancellation hurdles,” director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Samuel Levine said.

5. Xbox marketing chief taps out

Xbox marketing chief Jerret West is leaving the company, after eight years with the Microsoft gaming subsidiary. Reuters reports that West is headed to Roblox as the platform’s chief of marketing. “Going forward, the Gaming Leadership Team and I have decided to place marketing closer to the businesses they support,” Xbox boss Phil Spencer said in a memo viewed by Reuters.

BONUS ITEM: Yeah that’s not good.

tech tip: fire in your computer isn’t ideal https://t.co/IlDhEDxnMJ — Linus Tech Tips (@LinusTech) June 17, 2024

Have a lovely day.

Image: iStock