The Acolyte Is Already a Hit for Disney+

Even though it’s Star Wars, The Acolyte was a gamble. A new show, set in a new time period, featuring all-new characters played by actors you recognize but maybe don’t know by name just yet. Its first episodes also held secrets that changed the entire trajectory of the story. If any Star Wars show wasn’t going to hit with audiences, it was this one.

But never underestimate the power of Star Wars. Not only did The Acolyte hit, it hit big. Deadline reports that the two-episode, June 4 debut of The Acolyte generated 4.8 million views on its first day, making it the biggest debut of 2024 for the streamer. For comparison, the previous Star Wars show, Ahsoka, had 14 million views over its first week and that show was eventually renewed for season two.

The Deadline post makes the very important point that Disney is not exactly forthcoming with reporting its numbers, though. Acolyte numbers were leaked after day one. Ahsoka’s released after a week. And other shows are either not revealed or revealed at different times. There’s no consistency beyond the whim of Mickey Mouse. Nevertheless, the 4.8 million views over a single day represent a third of what Ahsoka did in a full week, which suggests it will beat Ahsoka’s first week and that is clearly a win for Disney.

But will that trend continue? That’s less clear. There was obviously interest and curiosity in the show from Star Wars fans across the board. However, online chatter certainly suggests not everyone loved it. There’s a good chance not all the viewers come back. On the flip side, there’s also a chance the show’s mysteries bring in more and more viewers as the season progresses. Disney+ also doesn’t have a ton of new content in June so maybe subscribers just needed something. It’s too early to tell the full scope of the show’s impact.

With almost five million people watching in a single day though, it’s safe to say The Acolyte is, so far, a hit. And that has us excited because we adore the show and its fun new characters, and can’t wait to see what showrunner Leslye Headland has in store.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are currently streaming on Disney+. Each subsequent episode will be released on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

