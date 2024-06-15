The Acolyte’s Mystery Character Is Getting the Star Wars Action Figure They Deserve

Any actor joining the Star Wars galaxy will tell you what they’re most looking forward to. It’s seeing their action figures for the first time. Well, io9 has your exclusive look at the cast of The Acolyte doing just that. Plus, one of the actors has a figure that has yet to be revealed. So let’s reveal that too.

Below, you can watch as Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, and Carrie-Anne Moss check out their Hasbro Black Series figures for the first time. It’s pure joy, especially from Stenberg—because, as you probably know by now, she plays two characters: Mae and Osha Aniseya. Mae’s figure was revealed in the first wave, but now, io9 can exclusively debut what that Osha figure looks like too. Photos are after the video.

As you can see briefly there, Stenberg has both figures in her hand. Mae, which we’ve seen, and Osha, which you can see now for the first time.

Image: Hasbro

How good is it that Osha comes not just with her backpack and blaster, but also the best character not just on The Acolyte, but maybe in all of Star Wars ever, Pip? With the Pip charger too! We love it.

All of The Acolyte figures besides Osha are now available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and at other retailers. Osha will be available at 1 p.m. ET, June 12, at this link. It’s dead now but will update at that time. Are you going to preorder? And what figures do you want in Wave 2?

The third episode of The Acolyte debuts at 9 p.m. tonight on Disney+.

See more images in the following slides.

Osha Star Wars the Black Series Front

Image: Hasbro

Osha Star Wars theBlack Series Back

Image: Hasbro

Osha Star Wars the Black Series Unboxed 1

Image: Hasbro

Osha Star Wars the Black Series Unboxed 2

Image: Hasbro

Osha Star Wars the Black Series Unboxed 3

Image: Hasbro

Osha Star Wars the Black Series Unboxed 4

Image: Hasbro

Osha Star Wars the Black Series Unboxed 5

Image: Hasbro

Osha Star Wars the Black Series Unboxed 6

Image: Hasbro