The Acolyte’s New Song Takes Star Wars Into Its R&B Era

Star Wars has a particular type of music that runs throughout most of its media. Following on from John Williams, composers like Kevin Kiner, John Powell, and Michael Giacchinno have evoked the score of his films through the various spinoffs like Rogue One and Clone Wars. It’s only been recently that Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and Andor have split off to do their own musical thing, and the distance has now grown even further thanks to The Acolyte.

On Friday, Disney released a single for the new show titled “The Power of Two” and sung by Grammy-winning R&B artist Victoria Monét. Co-written by Monét, series composer Michael Abels (best known for his work on Jordan Peele films like Us and Nope), and producer D’Mile (Judas & the Black Messiah), the song speaks to its two protagonists—twins Mae and Osha, both played as adults by Amandla Stenberg—and the show’s slow burn nature.

Victoria Monét – Power of Two (From “Star Wars: The Acolyte”/Audio Only) Victoria Monét – Power of Two (From “Star Wars: The Acolyte”/Audio Only)

It’s also unlike anything else in Star Wars music thus far. Despite being owned by Disney for a decade, the franchise has managed to avoid popular musicians appearing in any shows or movies, something you can’t say for the MCU or Avatar. Monét’s the biggest, most mainstream get for the franchise alongside Mandalorian composer Ludwig Göransson, and called it an “honor” to add to the franchise’s musical history.

“The Power of Two” can be streamed or bought in the usual places, and it’s set to play over the credits over an episode of The Acolyte later in the season. Presumably it’ll be after a particularly heavy episode wherein Osha and Mae hash things out, either through words or violence.

