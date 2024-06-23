The Boys May Finally Get a Supernatural Reunion Going

Weeks ago, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke talked about his hope to get Supernatural star Jared Padalecki on the superhero show. Just days afterward, The CW went and canceled Walker—which the actor had been starring in and producing for four seasons, and whose end now opened up an opportunity to make good on those dreams.

In a recent Deadline interview, the former Sam Winchesteralum emphatically stated that when it came to popping up on his former boss’ show, “the answer is yes.” He went further by adding the two have already been talking up a role he’d potentially be perfect for, and they’d even been talking the day of that interview. With Walker now fully behind him as of next week, the actor mentioned wantin to do projects “I really care about or with people that I really care about. Obviously, Eric and I are indelibly connected forever.” While The Boys likely won’t film its fifth (and final) season until next year, Padalecki swore he’d “be ready when [Eric] makes the phone call. I’ll just say ‘Okay, when am I flying out?’”

Thus far, The Boys has brought on Supernatural stars: the first was co-lead Jensen Ackles, who playedSoldier Boy in the previous season, and popped in for a brief cameo in the Gen V spinoff. This current Boys season brought Jeffrey Dean Morgan (who played Winchester patriarch John) to be portray Kessler, an old friend of Billy Butcher who’s equally determined to put a stop to the Supes. With different spinoffs said to be in the works, it may be that we’ll get more of these guys within those shows. And hey, maybe they’ll even bring Jake Abel along for the ride as well!

Need more entertainment? PedestrianTelevision has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.