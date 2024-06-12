The Boys Will End After Season 5

The Boys is back later this week and now we know when it’ll end. Eric Kripke, showrunner of the popular Prime Video show, announced on social media that the next season of the show, its fifth, will be its last.

“The Boys season 4 premiere week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season,” he tweeted. “Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!”

He then posted an image of the final page of the season four finale script with everything redacted save the final text of the season: “See you for our final season, motherfuckers!” Here that is.

#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun! pic.twitter.com/3p7Wt4jGA6 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 11, 2024

In a world where streamers seem to cancel shows left and right, the important takeaway here isn’t that The Boys is ending. It’s that fans get two more seasons of it and the person who has helped steer the ship since day one says he’s always planned it like this. That means the story has always been told with a five-season arc in mind, and there’s plenty more time to wrap up all the loose ends—and potentially set up new ones.

The Boys, based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comics, debuted in 2019. Since then, it’s become one of Prime Video’s biggest hits with a large, vocal fanbase that’s helped the show sprout multiple spinoffs. So, you have to imagine, even if Kripke is done with his story after next season, it’s doubtful Prime Video lets The Boys go forever.

The Boys season four arrives Thursday, June 13 on Prime Video.

