The Dungeons & Dragons TV Show is Down, But Not Out

2023 was a pretty big, fairly messy year for Dungeons & Dragons. As Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast overstepped in their attempts to make the actual tabletop game into a massive brand, said brand had a pair of significant bright spots in the utterly massive Baldur’s Gate 3 and the pretty good live-action movie Honor Among Thieves. Ahead of the movie, Hasbro and Paramount revealed they were getting a live-action TV show off the ground…which has now been grounded and won’t move forward.

The good news is that according to Deadline, it may still have a chance. While it won’t be a Paramount+ series, the two companies are shopping it around to potential streamers and production partners. But first, the series will undergo a creative overhaul to whip it into proper shape, an effort led by the in-house Hasbro Entertainment team rather than eOne, which was also involved with the movie. So the original version of the show written and directed by Red Notice’s Rawson Marshall Thurber and then-showrunner Drew Cravello is out, but no word on potential creatives for this new iteration.

As noted by Deadline, Hasbro really wants to get a D&D show into the world. Thieves was meant to be the launchpad for a larger live-action effort similar to what it’s doing with Transformers and GI Joe, but the movie didn’t really turn a profit and set the world ablaze. A sequel (or just another movie in general) may unfortunately be out of the question, but Hasbro’s going to keep trying: outside of the show, there’s also a Broadway show called The Twenty-Sided Tavern that’s currently playing. (No, seriously.) If the show gets picked up or Tavern gains enough traction, maybe Hasbro will try to roll again for the brand to be the massive moneymaker it wants.

In the meantime, there’s always the option to just watch Honor Among Thieves, or something D&D-adjacent like Critical Role.

