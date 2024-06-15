The Godzilla x Kong Art Book Is as Gorgeous as the Movie

Any movie that features giant creatures is bound to have an incredible selection of concept art—and now you can get a bound version of that art and more for the latest film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse.

io9 is excited to give you a first look inside The Art of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, written by James Mottram. It’s filled with all manner of gorgeous concept art, creature designs, and behind-the-scenes stories from the recent hit, which grossed almost $US200 million in the U.S. and about $US570 million worldwide. Those kinds of numbers suggest it has a lot of fans and, in the following slideshow, you’ll get a glimpse of everything the book has to offer.

We’re talking Godzilla. We’re talking Kong. We’re talking Skar King and Shimo. We’ve got images of all four of them together in the film’s big finale, and, of course, Godzilla sleeping in the Colosseum. Plus, io9 can exclusively reveal your first look at the limited edition release of the art book which comes with exclusive artwork, a slipcase, and four art prints, and is signed by director Adam Wingard and production designer Tom Hammock.

Both the standard version of the book and the limited edition will be released on June 25. One is $US60, the other is $US130. Get the standard here, limited edition here, and click through to see inside the book and the limited edition.

The Art of Godzilla x Kong Limited Edition Set

Image: Insight Editions

The Art of Godzilla x Kong Limited Edition Set

Image: Insight Editions

Under the slipcover.

The Art of Godzilla x Kong Limited Edition Set

Image: Insight Editions

With its limited-edition prints.

The Art of Godzilla x Kong Limited Edition Set

Image: Insight Editions

The prints themselves.

The Art of Godzilla x Kong Limited Edition Set

Image: Insight Editions

The Art of Godzilla x Kong Interior

Image: Insight Editions

Godzilla sleeping.

The Art of Godzilla x Kong Interior

Image: Insight Editions

The evolution of Godzilla.

The Art of Godzilla x Kong Interior

Image: Insight Editions

More Godzilla.

The Art of Godzilla x Kong Interior

Image: Insight Editions

How Godzilla has changed.

The Art of Godzilla x Kong Interior

Image: Insight Editions

Beauty shot.

The Art of Godzilla x Kong Interior

Image: Insight Editions

Kong’s world of Hollow Earth.

The Art of Godzilla x Kong Interior

Image: Insight Editions

More Hollow Earth.

The Art of Godzilla x Kong Interior

Image: Insight Editions

Skar King battle!

The Art of Godzilla x Kong Interior

Image: Insight Editions

Final battle.

The Art of Godzilla x Kong Interior

Image: Insight Editions

More final battle.

The Art of Godzilla x Kong Regular Edition