The Most Powerful Audi Ever Made Is an EV

The Porsche Taycan may get most of the attention, but you really shouldn’t sleep on its platform-mate, the Audi E-Tron GT, either. In our first drive, we found it surprisingly sporty while still plenty comfortable for four people. Considering how similar it is to the Taycan, that was probably to be expected. And now, just like the Taycan, Audi has reworked the E-Tron GT for 2025, and the good news is, the changes are a lot more significant than some simple updates to the exterior.

Most people probably won’t even notice anything different about the E-Tron GT’s design. The grille has been updated, as has the Audi badge, but you’re pretty much looking at the same car Audi gave us back in 2021. The front end still isn’t the most beautiful thing we’ve ever seen, but it’s still a nice design from other angles, and the addition of Bedford Green as a paint option certainly doesn’t hurt.

Photo: Audi

Inside, the visual changes are also minor. You get a new, more-square steering wheel, new seats, a few changes to the information display’s software and that’s about it. You can also now add an optional panoramic sunroof that turns opaque when you push a button. It isn’t exactly new tech, but like surround-view camera systems, it’s still one of those desirable features that makes it feel like we really are living in the future.

What’s more exciting, though, are the changes Audi made to the powertrain. No one was complaining about the old car’s 522 horsepower, but that figure has now jumped to 671 on the base model S. Upgrade to the RS, and you get 845 hp, but the true king of the castle is the RS Performance, which makes 912 hp.

Photo: Audi

According to Audi, the S has a 0-62 mph time of 3.4 seconds, the RS drops that to 2.8 seconds and the RS Performance clocks in at 2.5 seconds. When it’s time to slow things down, Audi has also upgraded the brakes across the lineup and even offers a carbon-ceramic brake package with 10-piston front calipers for anyone who plans to track their E Tron GT. We can’t imagine many people actually will, but if you do, we salute you.

The battery capacity is also larger, growing from 83.7 kWh to 97.0 kWh, which brings the range up to 378 miles on the European testing cycle. That’ll probably drop to something more like 320 miles in EPA testing, though. Even if it ends up being less, it’ll still be a big improvement over the previous version’s 249 miles. It can also now charge at speeds of up to 320 kW, up from the previous version’s 270. On the right charger, that means you should be able to charge from 10 to 80 percent in about 18 minutes.

Photo: Audi

Handling should also be improved thanks to an upgraded adjustable air suspension, but for optimal handling, you’ll want the optional active air suspension paired with the optional rear-steer system. It also helps that Audi appears to have worked to more or less improve everything other component of the car even if those tweaks won’t grab headlines. And based on our experience driving the refreshed Taycan, we fully expect the new E-Tron GT to feel like a big improvement across the board.

Pricing has yet to be announced for the U.S., but in Europe, it starts at €126,000. Odds are, though, we won’t find out how much it will actually cost us until Audi announces an on-sale date for Australia.

Photo: Audi