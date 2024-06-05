The New Alien: Romulus Trailer Is Fan-Face-Hugging-Tastic

This summer, director Fede Alvarez is ready to give the world a great big face hug. His new movie, Alien: Romulus hits theaters August 16 and it promises another great battle between humanity and those face-hugging, chest-bursting, acid-filled little devils called Xenomorphs.

The first trailer for the film came out in March, hinting at the characters, visuals, and story we can expect from the new film. We briefly met Caliee Spaney’s character, Rain Carradine, as she walked around a spaceship with a very powerful gun. Recent footage screened at CinemaCon showed Isabela Merced’s character surgically cutting an alien out of the stomach of her very much still alive friend. And now, the new trailer has a bit of both as well as more on the story, which is set between the original 1979 Ridley Scott film and 1986 James Cameron sequel.

Alien: Romulus | Official Trailer Alien: Romulus | Official Trailer

Álvarez, who directed the Evil Dead remake and Don’t Breathe, is known for edge-of-your-seat action and stomach-churning horror. The trailer suggests we’re not just going to get both of those, but a story worth of bringing the Alien franchise back to its roots. We can’t wait.

Co-starring David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu, Alien: Romulus opens August 16. Tell us what you think of the new trailer below.

