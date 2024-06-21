The Penguin’s New Trailer Teases the Crimes That Come After The Batman

Max has released a second trailer for The Penguin, its upcoming spinoff of Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Colin Farrell as crime lord Oswald Cobblepott. Take a look!

The Penguin | Official Teaser 2 | Max The Penguin | Official Teaser 2 | Max

As evidenced by the trailer, the series’ will largely concern the Penguin overseeing his criminal empire as he makes repeated power plays against the Falcone crime family in light of Gotham’ s recent flood problem. He is a seabird, after all. Also of note is Farrell’s improved make-up— his cheekbones are now less prominent, making him look less like Richard Kind and more like a bloated Robert Davi. And is there heat between Oswald and Cristin Milioti’s rival, Sofia Falcone? Out of a cast that includes Clancy Brown, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, James Madio, Scott Cohen, Michael Zegen, Carmen Ejogo and Theo Rossi, she gets the most play here.

We’ll find out when the series premieres is set to premiere on Max sometime this September.

