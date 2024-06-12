The Sausage Party Gang Is Back With a Very R-Rated Trailer

Seth Rogen’s foul-mouthed, R-rated animated food universe is back, and this time, it’s bigger, longer, and possibly uncut. It’s called Sausage Party: Foodtopia, an eight-part animated series coming to Prime Video on July 11, and the first trailer is here.

Based on the 2016 film of the same name, Sausage Party: Foodtopia sees the return of original voice cast members like Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton, along with new additions Will Forte and Sam Richardson. As the gross-out talking food characters try to start their own world, they run up against a problem they never even imagined: the rain. Now they’ll have to turn to their mortal enemies, the humans, to try and survive. Check out the first trailer for the show here.

The original Sausage Party was almost filthy beyond words and it seems like that’s going to continue here. I mean, it’s not every day you see a hot dog go up a man’s ass and then he falls in love with it. And that’s just the start.

The show is executive produced and showrun by Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter, who co-wrote the original movie with Rogen and Evan Goldberg. They’ll also produce while Conrad Vernon, who co-directed the film, directs the episodes.

I remember liking the original film but it never felt like something I was particularly excited to revisit. After watching this trailer though, I must say I’m curious just how far Rogen and Goldberg can push the envelope in this show. They already do a pretty good job of that with The Boys and Invincible, also on Prime.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia debuts July 11 with all eight episodes.

