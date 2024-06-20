The Schwartz Is With Us: That Spaceballs Sequel Is Apparently Actually Happening

Last week, Josh Gad teased sci-fi fans with an excited but cryptic social media post referencing a script “based on characters created by Mel Brooks” that opens on a “star field.” Now, a new report confirms what everyone suspected: it’s a Spaceballs sequel, coming from Amazon MGM.

The scoop came from the Insneider, and Variety also spoke to a source close to the production; additionally, io9 confirmed with a source that Amazon is developing the film. Details are pretty thin other than Gad, who co-wrote with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Pokémon Detective Pikachu), will star and produce with Brooks; Josh Greenbaum (Too Funny to Fail, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) is aboard to direct, and Kevin Salter (History of the World: Part II) is an executive producer.

That means we don’t yet know the title, the plot, how much of a Star Wars spoof this will be or whether it will expand its influences, who will co-star with Gad, who Gad might be playing, or which characters might return from the original. Speculate below and tell us your dream Spaceballs 2 scenatio!

