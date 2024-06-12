The Spell Worked: Practical Magic 2 With Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman May Happen

Is that… the sound of midnight margaritas? After much speculation and some nearly forgotten rumors of a prequel series, it now seems ever more likely that 1998’s Practical Magic, long a Halloween staple, will get a sequel. Hey, if Hocus Pocus can get two sequels, why not this other 1990s witchy favorite?

Variety reports that Warner Bros. has finally read the tea leaves, flipped on a Stevie Nicks record, and announced a Practical Magic follow-up, with—and this is the truly fantastical part—Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to reprise their sisterly roles of Sally and Gillian Owens. The two Oscar-winning stars are also aboard as producers, along with Denise Di Novi (who produced Griffin Dunne’s original); Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the 1998 film, has been tapped to pen the script.

So far, there are no story details, no director announced, nor any word if other big-name cast members might return—notably Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as Sally and Gillian’s aunts, who raised them in what’s since become one of the most coveted movie houses ever; Evan Rachel Wood as one of Sally’s daughters; and Aidan Quinn as the aw-shucks cop who falls for Sally despite suspecting her of murder. But you have to guess that if a project with this much built-in goodwill gains momentum, it won’t take too powerful of a spell to lure back some familiar faces.

As for now, you can stream the original Practical Magic on Max.

