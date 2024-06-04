This Rocket-Firing Boba Fett Is Officially the World’s Most Valuable Vintage Toy

It’s not surprising that a pristine example of Kenner’s notoriously rare Boba Fett action figure with “rocket-firing” action—never released to the public after being deemed a choking hazard—commanded a jaw-dropping sum at a recent auction. But $US525,000 is quite the handsome bounty.

According to a Heritage Auctions press release, “its price more than doubled the record for the most expensive Star Wars action figure sold at auction, held by a rocket-firing Boba Fett that realized $US236,000 in June 2022.” This latest sale featured one of only two surviving examples of a hand-painted version of the never-released, circa-1979 figure, hence the increase in value; incredibly, it only exists today because someone at Kenner rescued it “from a box of discarded toys deposited there for employees to take home.”

Heritage also notes that “this miniature Mandalorian also bested a Barbie to become the most valuable vintage toy sold at auction. In 2010, a one-of-a-kind, 1-carat-diamond-wearing Barbie sold for $US302,000. Her reign ended Friday thanks to a protracted bidding war that landed this holy grail in one collector’s cargo hold.”

Here’s a full glimpse of Boba Fett in all his glory. Who needs diamonds when you’ve got rocket-firing action?

Image: Heritage Auctions/HA.com

