Toyota Admits to Cheating on Tests, Pauses Production of 3 Models

Toyota’s been in a bad spot with regulators recently. Its subsidiary Daihatsu rounded out 2023 by admitting to forging 30 years of crash test results, and even the venerable Land Cruiser couldn’t escape an emissions scandal. Yet, it seems the company isn’t quite done dredging up issues: A new internal investigation revealed Toyota cheated on crash tests for seven Japanese models.

According to a release from Toyota earlier this week, those seven vehicles were “tested using methods that different from the government standards.” Toyota claims that “there are no performance issues that contravene laws and regulations,” seemingly meaning the cars still meet all necessary government-standard crash tests, yet without official testing that’s difficult to prove. The affected models include, per Toyota:

Crown, produced between 2014 and 2020

Isis, produced between 2015 and 2018

Sienta, produced between 2015 and 2022

Lexus RX, produced between 2015 and 2022

Corolla Axio, produced from 2015 until present

Corolla Fielder, produced from 2015 until present

Yaris Cross, produced from 2015 until present

The Lexus RX is particularly interesting, being the only vehicle on the list to make it to North American shores. Toyota claims it’s on the list for “Adjustment on engine control system” during an “engine power test,” but it’s tough to know whether that refers to power ratings, fuel economy, emissions, or something else. Given that Lexus of America hasn’t made any mention of the issue, however, it may well not apply over here.

The affected models still in on showroom floors — the Axio, Fielder, and Yaris Cross — have had their production paused and stop-sale orders placed until the cars can be recertified properly. Toyota, however, maintains that the cars are perfectly safe to drive for those who already own one. I guess we’ll have to see if the relevant regulatory bodies agree.