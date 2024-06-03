Venom: The Last Dance’s First Trailer Teases the End of It All, and Symbiote Horses

There’s a lot going on in our first look at Venom: The Last Dance. Buddy cop routines with a giant goopy monster, alien invasions, diabolical threats to Eddie Brock’s life. But there’s also a Symbiote Horse, and that’s just rather wonderful.

This morning Sony dropped the first trailer for the third Venom movie, teasing that this might just be it for what has become one of its most peculiarly successful Spider-Man universe spinoffs. But it looks like if The Last Dance really is just that, Tom Hardy’s superheroic adventures of dubious quality is certainly going to strike a similar note to its predecessors by looking like a lot of goofy fun.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE – Official Trailer (HD) VENOM: THE LAST DANCE – Official Trailer (HD)

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters this October.

