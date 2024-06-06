Watch as Boeing’s Starliner Delivers NASA Astronauts to the ISS

After back-to-back failed launch attempts, a crewed Starliner capsule finally launched on Wednesday to deliver two NASA astronauts to low Earth orbit. Boeing is testing its capsule’s ability to transport crews to the International Space Station (ISS), with Starliner set to dock to the orbital lab on Thursday.

Starliner is scheduled to autonomously dock to the forward-facing port of the space station’s Harmony module at approximately 2:15 am. on June 7, where it will remain for about a week. The hatch is set to open at 4 a.m. AEST to allow the crew to board the ISS.

The docking maneuver will be broadcast live on NASA’s website, as well as the space agency’s YouTube channel.

Boeing’s Starliner capsule launched atop United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket, carrying NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. “Two bold NASA astronauts are well on their way on this historic first test flight of a brand-new spacecraft,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. “Human spaceflight is a daring task—but that’s why it’s worth doing.”

The Crewed Flight Test is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and is meant to transport crew and cargo to and from the International Space Station (ISS) under a $US4.3 billion contract with the space agency. NASA’s other commercial partner, SpaceX, has so far launched eight crews to the space station.

During Starliner’s first crewed flight, Boeing will monitor a series of automatic spacecraft maneuvers while NASA will monitor space station operations throughout the flight. Meanwhile, the astronaut crew on board will be testing the environmental control system, the displays and control system, and maneuvering the thrusters, as well as other features of the spacecraft.

The two astronauts will provide a virtual tour of the Starliner capsule from space, which will be broadcast live on Saturday, June 8 at 8:50 a.m. on NASA TV.

It’s been a struggle for Boeing to reach this stage with its Starliner program, which has been marred by technical hiccups and delays over the past few years. Throughout it all, NASA remained dedicated to seeing its crew ride on board the company’s crew capsule.

“For many of us, this is a career-defining moment bringing on a new crew transportation capability for our agency and our nation,” Steve Stich, manager, Commercial Crew Program, at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, said in a statement. “We are going to take it one step at a time, putting Starliner through its paces, and remaining vigilant until Butch and Suni safely touch down back on Earth at the conclusion of this test flight.”