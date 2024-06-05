Watch Josh Brolin and Greig Fraser Geek Out Over Their Limited Edition Dune Book

Seeing book authors beam with pride is one thing. When those authors are two of the main creatives behind not just the book, but its subject as well, it’s something else. That’s what we’ve got with Josh Brolin and Greig Fraser, co-authors of Dune: Exposures, a new book combining the former’s poetry and the latter’s photography. On its own, the book is obviously already cool, but io9 has a look at the friends talking about a limited version that takes things to a whole new level.

io9 has your exclusive first look at a video with Brolin, who stars as Gurney Halleck in the Dune films, and Fraser, the director of photography on them, talking about the limited edition of Dune: Exposures. It’s a natural, fun, authentic chat between two men who really relished being part of Denis Villeneuve’s vision. Check it out here, find out more below, and see more images in the following slideshow.

Josh Brolin and Greig Fraser discuss “Dune: Exposures – Fine Art Series Limited Edition” Josh Brolin and Greig Fraser discuss “Dune: Exposures – Fine Art Series Limited Edition”

As you can see, the Dune: Exposures limited edition comes with one of three exclusive sets of art pieces. There’s one of Timothée Chalamet, one of Zendaya, and one of Josh Brolin, each of which also comes with the exclusive poem pairing. The book itself is also upgraded from the regular edition, with a unique cloth-bound cover and unique case, signed by both Fraser and Brolin. Each edition is limited to 175 units so there are 525 total. You can find all the details on the Insight Editions site here but, fair warning, the limited editions are $US1,250.

Want to see more of the limited prints and internal pages from the regular edition? See below.

