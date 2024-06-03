We Want Every Single One of These Rad New Pop Culture Posters

If you’re in and around the United Kingdom next weekend, we’re incredibly jealous. Vice Press is hosting its annual Open House pop culture convention on June 8 in Sheffield featuring “some of the UK’s best artists, designers, makers, and independent vendors selling movie posters, art prints, t-shirts, vinyl, Blu-ray and UHD, and more.”

For anyone who can’t be there, though, we’ve got the next best thing. io9 can put you there virtually with five exclusive debuts of posters that’ll be on sale at the event, along with several other pieces that’ll be on display. We’ve got new posters for Back to the Future, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Jaws, and Blade Runner 2049, along with a very, very cool Evil Dead II collectible.

Then, there’s also some gorgeous new work by Matt Ferguson for RoboCop and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and much, much more. You can see all the images in this slideshow and visit www.VicePressOpenHouse.co.uk for more information about advanced tickets, hours, addresses, and more.

io9 Exclusive: Limited Edition Evil Dead II VHS Box

Vice Press Home Video Presents:Evil Dead II (Screen Printed Book of the Dead Edition) – Screen printed VHS in slipcase featuring cover art by Graham Humphreys. Edition of 250 – £27.99

io9 Exclusive: Blade Runner 2049 by Dave O’Flanaga

Blade Runner 2049 by Dave O’Flanagan – Edition of 180 24×36 inches – £39.99

io9 Exclusive: Back to the Future regular by Doaly

Back To The Future By Doaly: 18×24 inch regular edition of 150 – £29.99

io9 Exclusive: Back to the Future variant by Doaly

Back to the Future By Doaly: 18×24 inch variant edition of 100, £34.99

io9 Exclusive: Jaws by Luke Preece

Jaws Editions by Luke Preece – A2/Editions – £29.99

io9 Exclusive: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World by Hannah Gillingham

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World by Hannah Gillingham – Open House Foil Varnish Edition of 25 – £39.99

Jurassic Park by Andrew Swainson

Jurassic Park by Andrew Swainson – 24×36 inch movie poster. Edition of 250 – £39.99

Limited edition Suspiria VHS box

Vice Press Home Video Presents: Suspiria (Screen Printed Volk Dance Edition) – Screen printed VHS in slipcase. Edition of 500 featuring cover art by John J Pearson – £27.99

Suspiria theatrical poster

Suspiria Original Theatrical Poster -24×36 inch screen printed movie poster. Edition of 200 – £49.99

Suspiria by John Pearson

Suspiria (Japanese Variant) by John J Pearson – 24×36 inch movie poster. Edition of 150 – £39.99

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan by Matt Ferguson

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan by Matt Ferguson – 24×36 inch timed edition – available June 10 on Vice-Press.com.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan foil variant by Matt Ferguson

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (Foil Variant) by Matt Ferguson – 24×36 inch movie poster. Edition of 250 – £49.99

RoboCop by Matt Ferguson

RoboCop (1987) by Matt Ferguson – available at special Open House screenings of RoboCop. Get tickets here.

