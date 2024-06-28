Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in July

There are many, many streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?
This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, Shudder and Pedestrian Television. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, Shudder and Pedestrian Television in Australia in July, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).
What’s new on Netflix?
What’s new on Netflix? Netflix is having a bit of a slower month on the fantasy, horror, and Sci-Fi front, but highlights you might be interested in include season six of The Dragon Prince and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.
What new shows are out on Netflix?
- Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3) – July 11
- Exploding Kittens – July 12
- TP Bon (Season 2) – July 17
- Resurrected Rides – July 24
- Kleo (Season 2) – July 25
- The Decameron – July 25
- The Dragon Prince: Season 6 – July 26
What new movies are out on Netflix?
- Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters – July 1
- I Saw The Light – July 1
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – July 3
- The Man with 1000 Kids – July 3
- Barbarian – July 4
- Goyo – July 5
- Vanished into the Night – July 11
- Men – July 12
- Titanic – July 15
- Non Negotiable – July 26
What should I watch on Netflix?
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is home to some great originals, but it’s having a pretty quiet month as far as Gizmodo-adjacent content goes. Highlights this month include season four of The Boys and Dumb Money.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Prime Video?
- Twister – July 1
- Tank Girl – July 1
- Robocop (1987) – July 1
- Robocop (2014) – July 1
- Robocop 2 – July 1
- Robocop 3 – July 1
- Space Cadet – July 4
- Rocky – July 9
- Rocky 2 – July 9
- Rocky 3 – July 9
- Rocky 4 – July 9
- Rocky 5 – July 9
- Rocky Balboa – July 9
- Creed – July 9
- Love Lies Bleeding – July 9
- Sausage Party: Foodtopia – July 11
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – July 12
- Abominable – July 16
- My Spy The Eternal City – July 18
- Those About to Die – July 19
- The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare – July 25
What should I watch on Prime Video?
What’s new on Disney+?
What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having another small month, so small in fact that we’ve merged the TV shows and movies lists. Highlights include Season 12 of Futurama and Season 19 of American Dad.
What new TV shows and movies are out on Disney+?
- Land of Tanabata – July 4
- Family Guy (Season 22) – July 10
- Macross Delta (Season 10) – July 10
- Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer – July 11
- Descendants: The Rise of Red – July 12
- My Home Hero – July 12
- American Dad (Season 19) – July 17
- EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation – July 19
- Futurama (Season 12) – July 29
- Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir – July 3
What should I watch on Disney+?
What’s new on Binge?
What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a lot of it is nerdy, but there’s not too much Gizmodo-adjacent content this month. Highlights this month include Season 2 of My Adventures With Superman and Relax, I’m From The Future.
What new TV shows are out on Binge?
- Cold Blood (Seasons 8-9) – July 1
- Evilside (Season 1) – July 1
- Monk (Season 7) – July 1
- Lewis and Clarke – July 5
- Secrets of the Hells Angels – July 7
- The Vietnam War – July 8
- The Magician (Seasons 1-5) – July 9
- The Twelve – July 11
- Emperor of Ocean Park – July 15
- My Adventures with Superman (Season 2) – July 21
What new movies are out on Binge?
- Promised Land – July 1
- The Family Fang – July 1
- The Day of the Jackal – July 2
- Something in the Water – July 3
- Trolls Band Together – July 6
- Blow – July 7
- Relax, I’m From The Future – July 10
- Light’s Out – July 20
What should I watch on Binge?
What’s new on Stan?
What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Zone of Interest.
What new TV shows and movies are out on Stan?
- A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder – July 1
- Arcadian – July 20
- Hostel (2006) – July 1
- Hostel 2 – July 1
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – July 1
- Friends (Seasons 1-10) – July 1
- Friends Reunion – July 1
- The Fence – July 2
- StartUp (Season 1-3) – July 3
- Spider-Man: Far From Home – July 4
- The Keeping Room – July 4
- Empire – July 4
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – July 5
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls – July 5
- The Zone of Interest – July 6
- Return to Nim’s Island – July 6
- Shadow – July 8
- Shadow Island – July 9
- He Died With A Felafel In His Hand – July 10
- Don’t Breathe – July 11
- Red Planet – July 17
- The Fortress – July 18
- Arcadian – July 20
- Devil’s Peak (Season 1) – July 21
What should I watch on Stan?
What’s new on Paramount+?
What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t typically add a lot of new content to its service every month, and this month is no exception.This month’s highlight is Mafia Spies (Season 1).
What should I watch on Paramount+?
What’s new on Shudder?
What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. It has the biggest horror-binging library out there, adding a few goodies this month, too.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?
- Class of Nuke ‘Em High – July 8
- House on Haunted Hill (1958) – July 8
- Rabid Grannies – July 15
- Tromeo and Juliet – July 22
- Nightbeast – July 22
What’s new on Pedestrian Television?
That’s everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder this month, check back in late July and we’ll tell you what’s coming in August. If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers. Want to cut down on your spending? Here’s the easiest way to unsubscribe from every major streaming service.
This article will be constantly updated.
