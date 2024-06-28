Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in July

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are many, many streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, Shudder and Pedestrian Television. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, Shudder and Pedestrian Television in Australia in July, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? Netflix is having a bit of a slower month on the fantasy, horror, and Sci-Fi front, but highlights you might be interested in include season six of The Dragon Prince and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

What new shows are out on Netflix?

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3) – July 11

Exploding Kittens – July 12

TP Bon (Season 2) – July 17

Resurrected Rides – July 24

Kleo (Season 2) – July 25

The Decameron – July 25

The Dragon Prince: Season 6 – July 26

What’s new on Netflix? Season 6 of The Dragon Prince. Image: Netflix

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters – July 1

I Saw The Light – July 1

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – July 3

The Man with 1000 Kids – July 3

Barbarian – July 4

Goyo – July 5

Vanished into the Night – July 11

Men – July 12

Titanic – July 15

Non Negotiable – July 26

What’s new on Netflix? Barbarian. Image: New Regency

What should I watch on Netflix?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Netflix? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best TV shows on Netflix, the best sci-fi movies on Netflix, and the best documentaries on Netflix.

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is home to some great originals, but it’s having a pretty quiet month as far as Gizmodo-adjacent content goes. Highlights this month include season four of The Boys and Dumb Money.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Prime Video?

Twister – July 1

Tank Girl – July 1

Robocop (1987) – July 1

Robocop (2014) – July 1

Robocop 2 – July 1

Robocop 3 – July 1

Space Cadet – July 4

Rocky – July 9

Rocky 2 – July 9

Rocky 3 – July 9

Rocky 4 – July 9

Rocky 5 – July 9

Rocky Balboa – July 9

Creed – July 9

Love Lies Bleeding – July 9

Sausage Party: Foodtopia – July 11

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – July 12

Abominable – July 16

My Spy The Eternal City – July 18

Those About to Die – July 19

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare – July 25

What’s new on Prime Video? The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Image: Lionsgate

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What else should you watch on Prime Video? Here are the best TV shows on Prime Video, the best documentaries on Prime Video and the best sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Head over to Amazon Prime Video to sign up.

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having another small month, so small in fact that we’ve merged the TV shows and movies lists. Highlights include Season 12 of Futurama and Season 19 of American Dad.

What new TV shows and movies are out on Disney+?

Land of Tanabata – July 4

Family Guy (Season 22) – July 10

Macross Delta (Season 10) – July 10

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer – July 11

Descendants: The Rise of Red – July 12

My Home Hero – July 12

American Dad (Season 19) – July 17

EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation – July 19

Futurama (Season 12) – July 29

Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir – July 3

What’s new on Prime Video? Season 19 of American Dad. Image: Fox

What should I watch on Disney+?

What should you watch on Disney+? Here are the best TV shows on Disney+ and the best sci-fi movies on Disney+. Head over to Disney+ to sign up.

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a lot of it is nerdy, but there’s not too much Gizmodo-adjacent content this month. Highlights this month include Season 2 of My Adventures With Superman and Relax, I’m From The Future.

What new TV shows are out on Binge?

Cold Blood (Seasons 8-9) – July 1

Evilside (Season 1) – July 1

Monk (Season 7) – July 1

Lewis and Clarke – July 5

Secrets of the Hells Angels – July 7

The Vietnam War – July 8

The Magician (Seasons 1-5) – July 9

The Twelve – July 11

Emperor of Ocean Park – July 15

My Adventures with Superman (Season 2) – July 21

What’s new on Binge? Season 2 of My Adventures With Superman. Image: Adult Swim

What new movies are out on Binge?

Promised Land – July 1

The Family Fang – July 1

The Day of the Jackal – July 2

Something in the Water – July 3

Trolls Band Together – July 6

Blow – July 7

Relax, I’m From The Future – July 10

Light’s Out – July 20

What’s new on Binge? Relax, I’m From The Future. Image: Blue Fox Entertainment

What should I watch on Binge?

What should you watch on Binge now? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best TV shows on Binge, the best documentaries on Binge and the best sci-fi movies on Binge. Head over to Binge to sign up.

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Zone of Interest.

What new TV shows and movies are out on Stan?

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder – July 1

Arcadian – July 20

Hostel (2006) – July 1

Hostel 2 – July 1

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – July 1

Friends (Seasons 1-10) – July 1

Friends Reunion – July 1

The Fence – July 2

StartUp (Season 1-3) – July 3

Spider-Man: Far From Home – July 4

The Keeping Room – July 4

Empire – July 4

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – July 5

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls – July 5

The Zone of Interest – July 6

Return to Nim’s Island – July 6

Shadow – July 8

Shadow Island – July 9

He Died With A Felafel In His Hand – July 10

Don’t Breathe – July 11

Red Planet – July 17

The Fortress – July 18

Arcadian – July 20

Devil’s Peak (Season 1) – July 21

What’s new on Stan? Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Image: Sony

What should I watch on Stan?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Stan? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best sci-fi movies on Stan, the best TV shows on Stan, and the best documentaries you should watch on Stan. Head over to Stan to sign up.

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t typically add a lot of new content to its service every month, and this month is no exception.This month’s highlight is Mafia Spies (Season 1).

What should I watch on Paramount+?

Here are our picks of the best sci-fi movies on Paramount+ and the best TV shows on Paramount+. Head over to Paramount+ to sign up.

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. It has the biggest horror-binging library out there, adding a few goodies this month, too.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

Class of Nuke ‘Em High – July 8

House on Haunted Hill (1958) – July 8

Rabid Grannies – July 15

Tromeo and Juliet – July 22

Nightbeast – July 22

Head over to Shudder to sign up.

What’s new on Pedestrian Television?

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.

Head over to 9Now to start watching.

That’s everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder this month, check back in late July and we’ll tell you what’s coming in August. If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers. Want to cut down on your spending? Here’s the easiest way to unsubscribe from every major streaming service.

This article will be constantly updated.

Image: Gizmodo Australia