You’ve Got to See This Recreation of Dex’s Diner from Attack of the Clones

Lots of weird stuff happens in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, and Obi-Wan getting a clue at a 1950s-style diner owned by one of the weirdest-looking Star Wars creatures ever is near the top of the list. Dex and his diner are an incredibly unique piece of Star Wars lore so to see it recreated in reality is a sight to behold.

San Diego resident Elliot Garnett, working under the name Centerpoint Studios (see his awesome Instagram and Linktree at those links), did just that though. “From a young age, I always loved the mashing of genres,” Garnett told io9. “Taking bits and pieces from one aesthetic and melding it with another to form an entirely new piece. That’s what drew me to building Dex’s Diner despite the fact it only had about three minutes of screen time. The 1950s overarching feel of the diner with sci-fi elements interlaced was a fun yet challenging piece to take on.”

Working over the course of two years, Garnett meticulously recreated Dex’s with a mix of foam core, styrene sheeting, and silicone drawer lining. “Especially at the beginning of its construction, this was the most daring project I had undertaken so a lot of the building process was simply trial and error,” he said. “I must’ve used over half a dozen glue types to correspond with the different materials, everything from super glue to wood glue. If it’s stupid and it works, it’s not stupid.”

Which is kind of Dex’s in a nutshell. So grab a glass of Jawa juice and enjoy this slideshow of images of this incredible diorama. s

Centerpoint Studios’ Attack of the Clones Dex’s Diner

Image: Centerpoint Studios

Centerpoint Studios’ Attack of the Clones Dex’s Diner

Image: Centerpoint Studios

Centerpoint Studios’ Attack of the Clones Dex’s Diner

Image: Centerpoint Studios

Centerpoint Studios’ Attack of the Clones Dex’s Diner

Image: Centerpoint Studios

Centerpoint Studios’ Attack of the Clones Dex’s Diner

Image: Centerpoint Studios

Centerpoint Studios’ Attack of the Clones Dex’s Diner

Image: Centerpoint Studios

Centerpoint Studios’ Attack of the Clones Dex’s Diner

Image: Centerpoint Studios

Centerpoint Studios’ Attack of the Clones Dex’s Diner

Image: Centerpoint Studios

Centerpoint Studios’ Attack of the Clones Dex’s Diner

Image: Centerpoint Studios

Centerpoint Studios’ Attack of the Clones Dex’s Diner

Image: Centerpoint Studios

Centerpoint Studios’ Attack of the Clones Dex’s Diner

Image: Centerpoint Studios

Centerpoint Studios’ Attack of the Clones Dex’s Diner

Image: Centerpoint Studios

Centerpoint Studios’ Attack of the Clones Dex’s Diner

Image: Centerpoint Studios

Centerpoint Studios’ Attack of the Clones Dex’s Diner

Image: Centerpoint Studios

Centerpoint Studios’ Attack of the Clones Dex’s Diner

Image: Centerpoint Studios

Centerpoint Studios’ Attack of the Clones Dex’s Diner