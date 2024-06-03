Zack Snyder Could Return to Sparta for a 300 TV Series

Zack Snyder may be going from “This is Sparta!” to “This is streaming!” The popular filmmakeris reportedly in talks to executive producer and direct a new series set before the events of his first blockbuster, 300.

According to Variety, the show is in “very early development” with Warner Bros. Television and does not yet have any writers attached or even a specific streamer or channel it’s heading to. All that’s known is Snyder, his wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder, and many of the original film’s producers are on board.

300, of course, was released in 2006 and becameone of the most popular and influential films of the era. It was only Snyder’s second film but it put him on the map thanks tohis bold, ambitious vision to bring the pages of the original Frank Miller/Lynn Varley comic book to life. Which he most certainly did, inspiring a whole slew of films with the film’s saturated look and varying frame rates. In addition, the film spawned a theatrical sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, which was not the smash of the original but still was a financial success.

What specifically a 300 prequel series would be about is unclear. There are certainly any number of characters or battles the story could focus on in the time period. And, presumably, 2024 technology might make the look and feel of the show more affordable and accessible. The question though is will people still care about the world of 300 when they have Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings and a billion other massive fantasy shows to choose from? If everything comes together, maybe we’ll find out.

