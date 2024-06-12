Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Director’s Cuts Are Coming This Summer

If the quantity of Rebel Moon we already have wasn’t somehow enough, as he is wont to do, Zack Snyder has found room for more. Today, the director confirmed that both extended editions of his Netflix sci-fi duology will release on the same day this summer, all the better to numb your lower half with through the medium of streaming marathon mayhem.

Both Rebel Moon director’s cuts—now, of course, archly retitled as Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness—will drop on Netflix August 2, and with few further details about Snyder’s additions to each film have been confirmed (not even their runtimes, which, considering the director’s past history with the concept of a director’s cut, will probably go long). All that’s promised thus far by the streamer is that each film will “delve further into the mayhem and mythology” of Snyder’s work, and offer “viciously sexier, bloodier” interpretations of the original films. Check out a few more pictures from the extended cut, which certainly don’t seem particularly sexier or bloodier, at least not viciously so, than what you can already get out of the movies already.

Image: Netflix

Image: Netflix

But hey, at least there’s more of Anthony Hopkins’ cool robot dude! That’s fun.

Time will tell how, of course, if either of these will manage to improve on the many flaws and frustrations of the original films—or if, perhaps, they could ever match up to Snyder’s history with the Justice League extended cut, now that he’s apparently making Director’s Cuts something of a habit. No doubt we’ll see more as we get closer to Chalice of Blood and Curse of Forgiveness hit Netflix in August.

