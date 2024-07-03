A Quiet Place: Day One’s Feline Star Could Get Its Own Movie

One of the stars of A Quiet Place: Day One is Frodo the cat, the service animal companion to Lupita Nyong’o’s Sam, who steals the movie from even Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things). It turns out the feline’s future might be more important than we think, and that its journey in the Quiet Place franchise might not be over.

If you haven’t seen the film, which just had the biggest opening in the history of the franchise, go watch it and come back to find out just how its furry co-star might return.

Director Michael Sarnoski told the Hollywood Reporter that his prequel to John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place franchise depended on the Frodo the cat’s role in Sam’s story—but that it continuing on with Eric (Quinn) plants a sequel seed. “Through Frodo and through Sam, [Eric] finds this campfire in the storm that becomes the thing he follows,” Sarnoski. And to our relief, Frodo’s death was never even considered as a plot point. “It always made sense that the cat is passed along and would carry on,” Sarnoski said. “If you’re gonna kill an animal, it’s got to be for a really meaningful reason. Otherwise, you’re just being cruel to the audience. He meant something to these characters, and I think it would have just been mean to kill him.”

How Frodo might play into a potential sequel is not yet known, though as Sarnoski pointed out, we might have an idea of where he’d turn up next. “A good portion of those people probably ended up on the island that we see in Part Two of A Quiet Place. I think there’s a good chance that they’re there, and definitely there’s a good chance we’re going to see them again,” he teased. “I just think they did an incredible job. And I think Paramount would be really happy to see where they ended up. I don’t think there are any super specific plans. But I would not be surprised if that happens. So that’s a very loose, unofficial sequel tease.”

A Quiet Place: Day One is now in theaters.

