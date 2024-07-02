Agatha All Along Will Force Lone Wolf Witches to Work Together

Empire Magazine has released a new look at the upcoming WandaVision spinoff, Agatha All Along (formerly titled The Darkhold Diaries, originally titled Coven of Chaos) focusing, naturally, on Agatha Harkness, the series’ breakout villain played by Kathryn Hahn.

Photo: Disney

Every witch needs a coven, however, and as the article reveals, the series is set to introduce “a disparate, mixed bag of witches” comprised of Patti LuPone’s Lilia, Sasheer Zamata’s Jennifer, Debra Jo Rupp’s Sharon, and Ali Ahn’s Alice. According to series creator Jac Schaeffer, “What they have in common is that they’re covenless witches. Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions and you need them to work together?” As evidenced by the above image, each member of Agatha’s crew sports a uniquely witchy wardrobe—we have the goth, the clairvoyant, the hippie and the coastal grandmother who’s likely excited for the Practical Magic sequel.

Though the characters may seem stock, Schaeffer teases the series’ plans to subvert our expectations: “[Where] WandaVision played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, [here] we do a lot of playing with what the assumptions about witches are. Like, what are the shorthand visuals for witches? We certainly didn’t want a one-dimensional nasty witch. We will have moments where we see Agatha’s true heart.”

Has Agatha finally found her tribe? It certainly sounds like a redemption arc is waiting in the wings when her series premieres this September 18 on Disney+.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.