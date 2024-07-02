Apple TV+’s Neuromancer Series Takes Another Step Forward

Hollywood has been trying to adapt William Gibson’s groundbreaking 1984 cyberpunk novel Neuromancer for years—and now it really seems the latest attempt, taking the form not of a feature film but a series at sci-fi hub Apple TV+—is truly happening. After a February announcement heralding the show, followed by Callum Turner’s casting, another key role has just been filled.

Deadline has the scoop that Briana Middleton (Sharper; she was also supposed to star in the scrapped Sam Esmail Metropolis series) will be Neuromancer’s co-lead alongside Turner (Masters of the Air). As previously reported, the series is co-created by Graham Roland (who will showrun) and JD Dillard (who’s directing the pilot), and according to the trade “Neuromancer follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.”

When Neuromancer was announced in February, Roland and Dillard shared their excitement in a statement: “Since we became friends nearly 10 years ago, we’ve looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. Neuromancer has inspired so much of the science fiction that’s come after it and we’re looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson’s definitive ‘cyberpunk’ world.”

So far there’s no word on when Neuromancer might be hitting Apple TV+, but the momentum is definitely gathering on this one at long last. Are you excited to check it out?

