Audi Is Not Immune to AI Hype, Crams ChatGPT Into Cars

Over the past year and a bit, AI features have been stuffed into so many different things, from phones to laptops to devices that are just phones with extra steps, along with pretty much every software available from a big company.

So, naturally, how could the automotive industry be left out of hype? After all, they were all over NFTs.

Audi has stepped up to adopt AI, with the company just going ahead and smooshing OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its cars.

All Audis that include a third-generation modular infotainment system (MIB3) and newer will be getting ChatGPT integrated into the voice assistant feature in an upcoming update. But why?

The company already has, and will continue to have, a voice assistant that can be summoned with the phrase ‘Hello Audi’ or ‘Hey Audi’, which can be used to change settings – like maps, brightness, or air conditioning. A lot of carmakers have a similar thing.

But now, as an extension of this system, drivers will be able to ask “general knowledge questions” about their cars, according to Audi.

The Audi Q6 e-Tron. Image: Audi

“With the seamless integration of ChatGPT into our voice control, we are combining the strengths of both applications,” vice president of interior, infotainment, and connectivity development at Audi Marcus Keith said.

“In addition to a range of voice-controlled functions, our customers will now benefit from simple and secure access to AI-based knowledge. This is the next step towards a best-in-class in-cabin experience in Audi vehicles.”

This service is being offered through the Azure OpenAI Service and Cerence Chat Pro, which is also helping Volkswagen do the exact same thing. No surprises there, Volkswagen owns a controlling share of Audi and is functionally a more luxurious option atop the classic Beetle brand.

Audi said questions will only be forwarded on to ChatGPT when the car cannot answer them without the extra AI. The company claims ChatGPT will never access vehicle data, and all questions are immediately deleted after inquiry. Audi claims that soon, drivers will be able to ask specific questions about their vehicle, such as about tyre pressure.

So… Cool I guess? You can now ask your car weird questions that you’d probably Google later anyway. Maybe it’s more for kids as a timewaster in the car?

I don’t know. I just think if we haven’t yet reached the apex of strange places to put a large language model chatbot, we’re certainly not far from it.

The new feature will debut out the gate with Audi’s new E3 1.2 electronic architecture cars, starting with the Q6 e-Tron.

Image: Audi/Gizmodo Australia