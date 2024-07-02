The Best Deals for Apple AirPods, Including the Pro and Max

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Apple AirPods range is one of the most popular and recognisable earbuds on the market. Like any Apple product, depending on who you ask, these are either the best things you can stick in your ears or extremely overhyped tech. If you sit in the former camp – or, at the very least, think these products are a tad too expensive – you’ll be excited to learn that you don’t have to pay full price for these earbuds and headphones. A few sales are available for Apple’s range of AirPods, which we’ve conveniently collected for you right here.

Here are the best sales for the Apple AirPods range, including the second-generation Pro and the over-the-ear Max headphones.

The best AirPods (second-gen) deals

Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia

The second-generation AirPods were released in 2019, making them the oldest earbuds on this sale list. Being an older model means that you can pick up a pair of these AirPods for relatively cheap (compared to the cost of newer models), but the trade-off is that you’ll miss out on a few features.

The second-generation AirPods run on Apple’s speedy H1 chip, offering multi-device Bluetooth connectivity, a universal fit and you’ll get a decent five-hour battery life on a full charge (with an extra 19 available via the charging case). For what you’re paying, the earbuds also sound pretty good.

If you’re looking to upgrade from an older pair of earbuds, there are better options available. But if you want a cheap pair of Apple earbuds for under $200, the second-generation AirPods aren’t a bad option while on sale.

You can read Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Airpods (second-gen) here.

Here’s where you can buy the AirPods (second-gen) on sale:

The best AirPods (third-gen) deals

Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia

It should come as no surprise that the third-generation AirPods can do everything the second-gen pair could, only better. It runs on the same H1 chip, multi-device Bluetooth connection and intuitive hands-free Apple Assistant control.

The third-generation AirPods come with a boosted battery life of around six hours off a single charge, with an extra 24 hours available from the charging case. A five-minute charge will net you a solid hour of playback time.

However, considering its price point, the lack of noise cancellation will be a deal breaker for some. The third-gen AirPods also lack interchangeable ear tips, taking the one-size-fits-all approach of its predecessor.

You can read Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Airpods (third-gen) here.

Here’s where you can buy the AirPods (third-gen) on sale:

The best AirPods Pro (second-gen) deals

Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia

Here at Gizmodo Australia, we’re big fans of the second-generation AirPods Pro – they even make an appearance on our short list of the best wireless noise-cancelling earbuds.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the second generation of AirPod Pro, we praised the fantastic audio quality and Active Noise Cancellation feature. The AirPods Pro also includes an adaptive EQ and Personalised Spatial Audio, which will help to create a richer audio experience. These earbuds have a battery life of around six hours with ANC active, and an additional 24 hours available from the charging case.

However, like most Apple products, you’ll benefit more from these earbuds if you’re already living in the brand’s ecosystem (ie. you’re rocking an iPhone and Macbook):

“If you’re an iPhone owner in the market for noise-cancelling in-ear buds that sound good, have more smarts than you could imagine and come in at under $400, I couldn’t tell you these wouldn’t be worth your consideration.”

The second-generation AirPods Pro are a great pair of headphones even at full-price, but being able to nab them while on sale is a hard case to argue against.

You can read Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Airpods Pro (second-gen) here.

Here’s where you can buy the AirPods Pro (second-gen) on sale:

The best AirPods Max deals

Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia

To say the AirPods Max are an expensive pair of headphones would be somewhat of an understatement. However, depending on how you choose to look at it, these headphones are well worth the money. The AirPods Max offer stellar high-fidelity audio quality, with Active Noise Cancellation abilities to match, with a battery life of up to 20 hours.

We were particularly impressed by Apple’s first foray into the world of over-the-ear headphones, but the cost was a sticking point:

“Don’t get me wrong, the AirPods Max are more than a shiny piece of Apple tech. They have the quality to back it up. For a first gen product they’re annoyingly impressive. The sound and noise cancellation alone are stellar.

That being said, they don’t go far enough above their competition for the average consumer to justify the price.”

If you’re someone who is happily nested in Apple’s ecosystem, then the Max will make a worthy addition to your roster of devices. While the AirPods Max still might not be cheap, being able to save $150 certainly makes it sting less.

You can read Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Airpods Max here.

Here’s where you can buy the AirPods Max on sale:

Image: iStock/Phira Phonruewiangphing