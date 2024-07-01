QLED TVs, Brilliant Headphones, and the Cheapest EV: Gizmodo Australia’s 5 Favourite Gadgets of June

We had a blast with gadgets in June at Gizmodo Australia, including Samsung’s best 4K TV down under, and the cheapest electric car you can currently buy.

Let’s get this show on the road. These are the five best and most exciting gadgets the Gizmodo Australia team got to play with in June.

The Nothing Phone 2a

It must be nothing. Friend of Gizmodo Australia Alex Kidman reviewed the Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing’s latest smartphone with a focus on the cheaper end of the market, while retaining the brand’s iconic back lighting aesthetic. Alex noted that the aesthetic design, from its monochrome OS to its ‘glyph’ hardware design, is likely to be divisive among users. That said, the internal specs are great, battery life is a standout, and overall, it’s a well-rounded phone at the sub-$600 price point.

Image: Alex Kidman/Gizmodo Australia

The GWM Ora EV

The cheapest EV in Australia title goes to the GWM Ora EV, after it was priced down earlier this year – and we finally got to drive it in June. While being the cheapest option is something to praise, and the car doesn’t have too bad a driving range, and is quite a nice looking thing, but we were a bit turned off by how it felt on long road trips. Compared to slightly more expensive EVs, such as the MG4 and the BYD Dolphin, it’s a tough sell with the GWM Ora.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

The Sonos Ace

Sonos’ first attempt at over-ear headphones is the Sonos Ace, packed with noise cancellation, crisp sound, and a comfortable feeling that Athina loved. Battery life was also worth praising, and although there were some kinks that Sonos needs to iron out, the headphones are a competitive option for $699.

Image: Athina Mallis/Gizmodo Australia

The Samsung QN90D

Samsung has a lot of TVs that can claim the ‘Best’ title, but for the greatest size, Neo-QLED tech, and a 4K resolution, the QN90D may as well be the best model down under. While darkness isn’t as good on this TV as with an OLED model, the immense size that this TV can come in is worth noting, as is the great colouring on the panel and its fast OS responsiveness. If you’re after the best of the best, the QN90D is worth shortlisting.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

The Samsung QN90D is available now, starting at $1,999 for the 43-inch model, and going up to $12,999 for the 98-inch model.

The Stoov

For a cold winter, the Stoov heated ‘bottle’ cushion could make all the difference, according to friend of Gizmodo Australia Alice Clarke. The model Alice reviewed, the Homey, was a neat battery-powered cushion. It heats up quite quickly and it’s brilliant for back pain and general aches. It might be too simple alongside our favourite gadgets of June, but perhaps that’s all tech needs to be.

Image: Alice Clarke/Gizmodo Australia

