11 Sci-Fi, Horror and Action Movies You Should Watch on Paramount+

Paramount+ has been around in Australia for a while and now it has a pretty extensive catalogue of movies. It pales in comparison to the likes of Disney+, Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, but there are still a bunch of action, horror and sci-fi movies on Paramount+ to entertain our nerdy selves.

Just like anything, choice is overwhelming, but fear not as we’re here to give you our own list of what we reckon are the best sci-fi, fantasy and action movies available to stream on Paramount+ right now.

Best sci-fi, fantasy and action movies on Paramount+

In no particular order, here are the 11 best sci-fi movies on Paramount+, according to Gizmodo Australia.

Twister

The new film is coming out this month and to celebrate its premiere, why don’t you watch the O.G. that came out in 1996 which is 28 years ago! Wow, how time flies! We see a group of passionate Tornado lovers chasing storms and two of them are on the brink of divorce but before the papers can be signed, they want to chase one last storm.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

While this movie was made way back in 2001, it still hits home in 2024. Good news, computers have found out they can have feelings! This computer is a young boy who is trying to navigate being a robot in a human world. Also, the icebergs have melted and humanity is in a tiny bit of strife. This Spielberg movie seems very relevant right now and feels more like a documentary than anything else.

Get Out

The first movie in horror auteur Jordan Peele’s directorial filmography, Get Out follows Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) heading to his girlfriend’s Rose (Allison Williams) estate. But like any horror movie, things are not what they seem. As the movie title suggests Chris realises he needs to get the hell out of there. This movie reset the horror movie genre and is one of our personal faves.

The Mummy

Featuring two 90’s heartthrobs, Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, we see Rick O’Connell (Fraser) travel to Hamunaptra, the city of the dead to do some old school exploring when they accidentally awaken Imhotep, a cursed, ancient high priest who coincidentally has supernatural powers. Whoops!

Blade Runner 2049

Too often sequels are little more than weaponised nostalgia, but Blade Runner 2049 offered an extended stay in the universe created by Ridley Scott’s original. At the time, we compared watching this flick to staying up all night to finish a 150,000-word fanfic that you started reading, thought was good but not great, and then just kept reading because you’d committed to it. And then the next morning, as you struggle bleary-eyed through the work day, you keep wondering if it was worth it. It’s worth it, somehow, and Blade Runner 2049 is one of the best sci-fi movies you can binge on Paramount+, so do it. Let us change your mind.

Significant Other

If you like your movies to start off with an unsettling vibe and build to a shocking ending, you need to watch Significant Other immediately. The supernatural thriller follows young couple Ruth (Maika Monroe) and Harry (Jake Lacey) as they venture into the woods for a camping trip. Soon, the couple realises they may not be alone. It’s a bit of a different vibe from the sci-fi movies we tend to promote on Gizmodo Australia, but it’s one of the many hidden gems on Paramount+ we wanted to share.

Inception

When Inception was released I, like many others, instantly fell for it. The scope, te ambition, the effects, it was one of my favourite films of the year. I’m also a very big Leo fan. The story, if you’re not familiar (or have forgotten), is that DiCaprio’s character, Cobb, specialises in invading people’s dreams and extracting information. However, when a job goes wrong he’s asked to perform “inception”, which means going into a person’s dream and planting an idea. Everything is obviously much more complex than that, almost shockingly so, but Nolan keeps the viewer acclimated and alert to what’s going on at all times.

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight is one of the best movies ever made. Christopher Nolan’s marvel is gritty, dark and serious in the right ways, and there’s no denying Heath Ledger’s portrayal is legendary

Interstellar

Heck, let’s go for the Christopher Nolan three-in-a-row. Interstellar is a sci-fi epic by the director of The Dark Knight and Inception, following a pilot and his crew navigating space to find a new world for humans to live on, with the Earth coming to a slow end brought on by climate change. It’s an incredible movie, but it’s also super long.

Transformers

It would be an understatement to say how much of a big deal this movie was for its time. There are plenty of genre films one could point to as being important or iconic in some way, but one of the best examples is without a doubt Transformers. Both the first Transformers and its sequels have consistently become used as an example of what Hollywood can get wrong about adapting beloved IP, and look, the reviews following its debut reflected this. Love it or hate it, Transformers is one of the best sci-fi movies out there, and you can watch it on Paramount+, so you may as well give it another chance.

Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

Although the Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and The Two Towers movies are also on Paramount+, we’ve chosen Return of the King for no other reason than its epic battle scene and its importance in sci-fi culture. There will be no further elaboration.

There we go 11 of the best action, horror and sci-fi movies you can stream on Paramount+ in Australia.

