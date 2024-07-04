9 of the Best USB Hubs to Keep Your Devices Juiced Up

Contributor: Gizmodo Australia

As laptops have gotten thinner, the amount of available USB ports has also decreased. When you combine this with the fact that USB-C is also becoming the more popular option over USB-A, the need for a USB hub is growing.

In addition, if you have a second monitor to connect to your computer, you’ll need a way to plug in an HDMI cable. All the more reason to invest in a USB hub, we reckon. USB hubs also help control cable clutter by centralising all of the cords and wires you use on a daily basis. If computer storage and transferring files are your main concern, a USB hub can help with that, too.

There’s a wide range of USB hubs out there though, so if you’re wondering which one is best for your needs, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we explain what kind of USB hub you should be considering, along with a list of some of the best available.

How many ports do I really need?

Image: iStock/Toru Kimura

This isn’t as obvious of a question as it seems, because it’s not just a matter of working out the number of peripherals you’re going to connect. More ports means a larger USB charging hub, and quite possibly the need for an external power supply to ensure that connected gadgets will actually work through it. Although a 49-port USB hub is still overkill if you ask us. A smaller hub may deliver fewer ports, but could be easier if you’re constantly on the go and want something simple to connect a few key gadgets to.

What ports do I need?

Here’s a depiction of all the different types of ports you might have. Image: iStock/SpicyTruffel

The vast majority of USB ports tend to concentrate on offering USB-A type ports, but some will include additional USB-C type slots as well. Others may include ports that strip out the data channels so they’re focused purely on charging connected gadgets, which could be a handy way to cut down on cable clutter if you want to charge your smartphone from them.

How fast does it need to be?

If you’re only connecting up a mouse or keyboard, then a slower USB 2.0 compatible hub is okay, but you probably want to buy a USB hub that will last you a good number of years. If you’re using any kind of storage device then USB 3.0 is vastly preferable thanks to its higher data transfer speeds. You can use a USB 3.0 storage device on a USB 2.0 hub, but you should only do so if you’re looking for an excuse to take a coffee break because those transfer speeds are going to be slow.

Do I want or need other features?

USB connections on a charging hub can be taken for granted, given it’s right there in the name and everything. However, you don’t have to stop there with some models offering extra features such as connectivity lights for ports in use, ethernet adaptors for wired internet or inbuilt SD card readers for DSLR users.

The best USB hubs

Acer 7-in-1 USB Hub

Image: Acer

This seven-in-one USB hub by Acer includes a 4K HDMI port, a 100W USB-C port, a 5Gbps USB-C data port, an SD card slot, a MicroSD card slot, and two USB-A ports. Perfect for if you have multiple devices that you need to keep connected.

Where to buy:

ORICO 4-Port USB3.0 Clip-Type Hub

Image: ORICO

ORICO’s hub is designed for those who need portability, with a design that’s meant to clip onto the side of your desk or under your monitor to save space.

Where to buy:

Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Data Hub

Image: Sabrent

Sabrent’s 4-port USB hub includes individual LED power switches for each connection.

Where to buy:

Tersely 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub

Image: Tersely

Tersely’s simple hub sells itself on being cheap and fairly small.

Where to buy:

Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Ultra Slim Data Hub

Image: Anker

Anker’s hub includes a lengthy 60cm cable and four USB 3.0 ports for your peripherals.

Where to buy:

Novoo USB Type C Hub Adapter

Image: NOVOO

It only has two USB 3.0 ports, but Novoo’s hub also supports 4K HDMI and SD/MicroSD card readers if you need an all-purpose hub.

Where to buy:

TEKERA 7 Port Powered USB Hub

Image: TEKERA

If you need lots of ports, IVETTO has you covered with its seven-port hub.

Where to buy:

MOKIN 9-in-1 USB-C Hub

Image: MOKIN

Need more ports and a wide range of options to accommodate the occasional HDMI adapter, SD card reader or Ethernet port? This MOKIN hub can cater to all of that and more.

Where to buy:

Bonelk Long-Life USB-C to 4 Port USB 3.0 Slim Hub

Image: Bonelk

In the end, if you’re just a simple person with simple tastes, you can opt for this Bonelk USB charging hub. It has four USB-A ports and comes in three different colourways.

Where to buy:

