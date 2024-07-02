Black Panther and Terminator Zero’s Creators Are Teaming Up for a New Time-Travel Movie

Graphic novel series A Vicious Circle already tells a cinematic story—following time-traveling assassins chasing each other through the past and future—and now the title is taking its logical next step. It’ll become a film produced by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) and adapted by Mattson Tomlin, who created the original novels with artist Lee Bermejo, and is also the showrunner on Netflix’s Terminator Zero animated series.

This news comes from the Hollywood Reporter, which notes the project is a two-hander enticingly dubbed “John Wick meets Looper.” The Eisner-nominated A Vicious Circle’s official description bears that out: “Shawn Thacker is a trained assassin from the future who seeks revenge on the only other man with his affliction—each life they take forces them both to travel between vastly different past and future eras. Spanning from 22nd century Tokyo to 1950s New Orleans to the Cretaceous Era and beyond, the two mortal rivals are locked in a battle of wills that spans millions of years, all to alter the course of history.”

Both the big names involved are very busy at the moment—Tomlin’s Terminator Zero debuts August 29 and he also co-wrote The Batman II script with Matt Reeves; Coogler, of course, has that mysterious maybe-vampire movie in the works with Michael B. Jordan—but we’re looking forward to this creative team-up whenever it happens.

