Here Are the Cheapest NBN 250 Plans Under $85

Contributor: Fergus Halliday

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Just because an NBN plan is fast, that doesn’t mean it also has to be expensive. Most internet providers offer some form of competitive introductory discounts across their respective NBN plans. These deals last for the first six months of your connection, and most of these plans don’t have lock-in contracts, so you’re free to look for a better offer once you’ve cashed in on the savings (in fact, we recommend it).

If you’ve been looking to make the jump to a faster internet connection or want to pay less for an NBN 250 plan, these are the cheapest options that are currently available in Australia.

What to know before signing up for an NBN 250 plan

Before we start, it’s worth noting that these plans are only available to those with a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection. If you aren’t sure if your home has one of these connections, it’s important to check beforehand. Otherwise, you’ll be paying for an NBN plan that you can’t take full advantage of.

The cheapest NBN 250 plans available right now

As it currently stands, SpinTel has the cheapest NBN 250 plan on offer – both when discounted and at full price. The provider is running an introductory offer for new customers where you’ll pay $79 per month for the first six months that you’re with SpinTel before the price increases to $89.95 per month. However, as far as typical evening speeds go, SpinTel is currently reporting 211Mbps. That’s not bad per se, but a few other internet providers are offering faster NBN 250 plans for only a little extra each month.

Up next is Exetel, which also offers a similar deal for new customers. You’ll be paying $83.99 per month for the first six months you’re on the plan before it increases to $98.99 per month. Exetel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 220Mbps. Exetel’s plan also includes five daily speed boosts each month, which will allow you to increase your downloads to the provider’s NBN 1000 plan (400Mbps).

Tangerine is offering its NBN 250 plan for $84.90 per month for the first six months of your connection and is reporting typical evening speeds of 245Mbps. Once that introductory deal period ends, Tangerine’s plan will jump to $104.90 per month.

Meanwhile, Dodo offers its NBN 250 plan for $85 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, with typical evening speeds of 245Mbps. While Dodo’s plan has the same typical download speeds as the previous one from Tangerine, it has a slightly more expensive full price of $110 per month.

You can knock an extra $10 off your monthly internet bill if you bundle in a electricity and gas plan with Dodo.

If you are deadset on a congestion-free NBN 250 plan, then Southern Phone might have what you’re after. The internet provider is offering its NBN 250 plan for a flat rate of $95 per month, with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. While you might not benefit from an introductory discount, Southern Phone’s NBN 250 plan sits on the cheaper end of the full-price spectrum and could be worth swapping to down the line.

The only other internet provider that is offering a congestion-free NBN 250 plan is Telstra, which is priced at a flat rate of $130 per month. This means it’s also the most expensive NBN 250 plan on offer.

More NBN plans

You can find the rest of Gizmodo Australia’s NBN breakdowns here:

Image: 20th Television