Danny Elfman’s Spider-Man 2 Score Is Finally on Vinyl

The golden age of superhero movies led by Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films was like no other, the webbing on which every Marvel movie that followed bounced into the stratosphere off of. They gave us Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker with Kirsten Dunst as MJ, facing off with nefarious foes like the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina)—and were the blueprint to the blockbuster summers that have dominated over the last couple decades.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of what some consider the greatest Spidey film—Spider-Man 2—Danny Elfman’s iconic score will finally be released in vinyl record form for collectors out there. The immaculate themes are legendary and still inspire. I was at Danny Elfman’s Coachella set where he performed Spider-Man themes from the first two Raimi films and I ascended. A live orchestra in the desert calling to all the film nerds in attendance was wild but a real moment that happened.

You’ll be able to own the vinyl through Sony Music Soundtracks which will be taking pre-orders with details teased on itsX and Instagram platforms.

we heard you loud and clear!!!



To celebrate the 20th anniversary of #SpiderMan2, we’re excited to announce @dannyelfman‘s original score will be released on vinyl for the FIRST TIME EVER!



pre-order starts at MIDNIGHT EST – don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/fo2qD2kl5u — Sony Music Soundtracks (@SonySoundtracks) June 27, 2024

Danny Elfman’s Spider-Man 2 score is a must for any cinephile audio collector; I’m excited to add it to my own physical media library. For more information visit Sony Music Soundtracks on X or Instagram.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.