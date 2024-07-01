Deadpool & Wolverine Teases the Sabretooth Fight We’ve Been Waiting For

A new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine teases what promises to be a knock-down, drag-out fight between Wolverine and his long-absent arch nemesis, Sabretooth. Take a look:

Deadpool & Wolverine | Nice | In Theaters July 26

Yes, that in indeed Tyler Mane, who played Victor “Sabretooth” Creed in the first X-Men film back in 2000— and then…never again, somehow? As Deadpool comments, “people have been waiting decades” for this deadly reunion. Will it be worth the wait? Find out when Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters this July 26.

